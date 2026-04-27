Human remains have been found in the waterways in Tampa Bay, where authorities have been searching for the body of missing University of Florida doctoral student Nahida Bristy, Florida deputies announced late Sunday, as new court documents allege the suspect in the killing of Bristy and another student appeared to ask ChatGPT how to dispose of a body.

The remains were found in Pinellas County, and have not yet been identified. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the remains were found "in the area of Interstate 275 and 4th Street North," which is around the St. Petersburg side of the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Bristy, 27, who is presumed dead, went missing last week along with 27-year-old Zamil Limon, whose remains were found Friday on a bridge near Tampa, Florida. Limon's roommate, 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh, was arrested Saturday and is charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder with a weapon. He is being held without bond.

New court documents unveiled Sunday reveal Abugharbieh allegedly asked ChatGPT questions about how to dispose of a body in the days leading up to Brsity and Limon's disappearance.

According to the documents, the suspect asked ChatGPT on April 13 what would happen if someone was "put in a black garbage bag and thrown in dumpster." The AI chatbot responded that it sounds dangerous, prompting Abugharbieh to allegedly ask, "How would they find out."

Limon's body "was located within numerous black utility trash bags in advanced stages of decomposition" on the Howard Frankland Bridge, which spans part of Tampa Bay, according to the court documents. The documents also state that prosecutors believe Bristy was "disposed of in a similar way."

Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, both 27, were last seen in the Tampa area on April 16, the University of South Florida Police Department said. Families of Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy

On April 15, the day before the doctoral students went missing, Abugharbie allegedly asked ChatGPT, "Can a VIN number on a car be changed?" and, "Can you keep a gun at home with out a license," the documents said.

Then, just after midnight on April 17, the documents say Abugharbie asked if cars are "checked at the Hillsborough River state park," a state park located just to the northeast of Tampa. That same night, the suspect's phone pinged at the location on the bridge where Limon's remains were discovered — to the west of Tampa — the court documents allege.

An autopsy by the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office found that Limon's body had sustained numerous lacerations and stab wounds. The manner of death was ruled a homicide due to "multiple sharp force injuries," according to the court documents.

Abugharbie also had numerous lacerations on his body, including his left and right legs, the court documents state.

The court documents say detectives used an "enhancement agent" at the apartment Limon and Abugharbie shared and found "significant" blood patterns from the entry foyer, through the kitchen, into the hallway and in the suspect's bedroom. The blood in the bedroom was found in "two distinct patterns on the floor which appeared to have a relatively human-sized shape," the court documents state.

Abugharbie is being represented by a public defender. CBS News reached out for comment on Saturday after his arraignment, but has not heard back. He is due back in court on Tuesday.