Hudson's Bay weighing sale of struggling retailer Lord & Taylor

Retail operator Hudson's Bay said Monday it is considering strategic alternatives for ailing department store chain Lord & Taylor, including a possible sale.

The Canadian company, which bought Lord & Taylor in 2012 for $427 million, wants to simplify its operations and invest in its better-performing businesses Saks Fifth Avenue and Hudson's Bay, according to Hudson's Bay CEO Helena Foulkes. Both "present the greatest opportunities for long-term growth," she said in an April earnings call.

Hudson's Bay in February sold Lord & Taylor's flagship Fifth Avenue building, which the retailer had occupied for more than a century, to space leasing company WeWork for $1.1 billion. Lord & Taylor has 40 remaining stores in the U.S., mostly on the East Coast. The retailer had about $1.4 billion in revenue in 2018.

Lord & Taylor, which was founded in 1826 as a dry goods store, has struggled to adapt as shoppers flock online. Last year, to attract new customers, Lord & Taylor started selling its brands on Walmart's website.

Retailers that could fall in 2019

The Associated Press contributed to this report.