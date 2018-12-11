Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou granted bail

A Canadian court has granted bail to Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou following her arrest earlier this month at the request of U.S. authorities for allegedly trying to evade American sanctions on Iran.

A judge set her bail at $10 million Canadian, of which $7 million must be in cash. Meng also agreed to home visits and to wear a GPS tracker.

Meng faces potential extradition to the U.S., where she could be charged with fraud in connection with alleged violations of sanctions on doing business with Iran.

The next court date is set for Feb. 6.

Meng,46, is the daughter of billionaire Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, a former Chinese military engineer, and is viewed as his likely heir apparent. While personal details are scant, she is married and has a son and a daughter, Huawei said.

This is a developing story...