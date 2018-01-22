How to watch the State of the Union address and Democratic response

Trump's first State of the Union address

CBSN's live coverage of President Trump's first State of the Union address begins at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 30. CBS News will broadcast live, primetime coverage of the address and Democratic response by Rep. Joe Kennedy III from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSN and all CBS News platforms. See a complete list of streaming platforms below.

CBSN will also have commentary and analysis live starting at 5:00 p.m until the speech starts at 9:00 p.m and again immediately following both speeches through Midnight. All times Eastern,

What will Trump discuss in his State of the Union

While we don't yet know what his State of the Union speech will contain, CBS polling data suggests a few topics President Trump may try to address:

The economy, particularly the performance of the stock market.



Tax cuts, his big accomplishment

Infrastructure, deemed a top priority for the administration by CBS News polling

Who is giving the Democratic response to Trump's address?

Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address next week. The response to a State of the Union address is given a representative for the party in opposition of the sitting president.

The response speech is shorter and often given as a rebuttal to the opposition party's ideas and plans. This practice began once television became a major part of politics. According to a document on the Senate's website, the first opposition party response to a State of the Union speech was in 1966 when then-Senate Majority Leader Everett Dirksen (R-Illinois) and House Minority Leader Gerald Ford (R-Michigan) gave a response to President Lyndon Johnson's State of the Union address.

CBS News will broadcast and report Kennedy's Democratic response live tomorrow night.

What is a State of the Union address?

It is a wide-ranging speech delivered by the sitting president to Congress early in the year that is used to reflect on the progress of the previous year and help set the president's agenda for the coming year. It is attended by both bodies of Congress, Supreme Court justices, every member of the president's cabinet except for one designated survivor, and invited special guests.

Trump's second address to a joint session of Congress

Mr. Trump's address Tuesday night will be his first official State of the Union speech. Last year, Speaker Paul Ryan formally invited Mr. Trump last year to deliver a speech to a special joint session of Congress, but it was not officially a State of the Union address. For all intents and purposes, however, Mr. Trump's 2017 address was identical to what a State of the Union address should contain.

