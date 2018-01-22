How to watch the State of the Union address

When is the State of the Union Address?

What: State of the Union address 2018

State of the Union address 2018 When: Tuesday, January 30, 2018, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2018, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Capitol Building

U.S. Capitol Building Online: CBSN live stream and live blog

CBSN live stream and live blog On TV: CBS News -- check your local listings

CBS News -- Streaming devices: Watch your local CBS station on CBS All Access

CBSN's live coverage of President Trump's first State of the Union address begins at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 30. CBS News will broadcast live, primetime coverage of the address and the Democratic response from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSN and all CBS News platforms.

Mr. Trump's address next Tuesday night will be his first official State of the Union speech. Last year, Speaker Paul Ryan formally invited Mr. Trump last month to deliver a speech to a special joint session of Congress, but it was not officially a State of the Union address.

For all intents and purposes, however, Mr. Trump's 2017 address was identical to the State of the Union. It was a wide-ranging speech delivered by the sitting president to Congress early in the year that is used to reflect on the progress of the previous year and help set the president's agenda for the coming year.