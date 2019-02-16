How to watch the NBA Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout, Skills Challenge

It's NBA All-Star Weekend and the league's biggest stars are together in Charlotte, North Carolina. The most exciting competitions kick off Saturday night: the Skills Competition, 3-Point Shootout and Dunk Contest.

The night begins with the NBA Skills Challenge at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. The contest will be followed by the 3-Point Shootout then the main event: the Dunk Contest. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big night.

Watch NBA Skills Challenge, 3-Point Shootout, Dunk Contest

Date: Saturday, February 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET (Starting with the Skills Challenge)

Location: The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: TNT

Live stream: fuboTV (Try it here free)

Skills Challenge participants

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (+400)

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (+400)

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (+500)

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies (+550)

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (+600)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (+600)

Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers (+700)

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic (+750)

3-Point Shootout participants

Stephen Curry

Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers (+250)

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (+400)

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings (+500)

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (+700)

Danny Green, Toronto Raptors (+900)

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets (+1000)

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks (+1000)

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets (+1200)

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks (+1500)

Slam Dunk Contest participants

Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks (+150)

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks (+200)

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets (+275)

Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder (+300)