How to watch the NBA Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout, Skills Challenge
It's NBA All-Star Weekend and the league's biggest stars are together in Charlotte, North Carolina. The most exciting competitions kick off Saturday night: the Skills Competition, 3-Point Shootout and Dunk Contest.
The night begins with the NBA Skills Challenge at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. The contest will be followed by the 3-Point Shootout then the main event: the Dunk Contest. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big night.
Watch NBA Skills Challenge, 3-Point Shootout, Dunk Contest
- Date: Saturday, February 16
- Time: 8 p.m. ET (Starting with the Skills Challenge)
- Location: The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try it here free)
Skills Challenge participants
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (+400)
- De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (+400)
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (+500)
- Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies (+550)
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (+600)
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (+600)
- Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers (+700)
- Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic (+750)
3-Point Shootout participants
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (+225)
- Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers (+250)
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (+400)
- Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings (+500)
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (+700)
- Danny Green, Toronto Raptors (+900)
- Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets (+1000)
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks (+1000)
- Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets (+1200)
- Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks (+1500)
Slam Dunk Contest participants
- Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks (+150)
- John Collins, Atlanta Hawks (+200)
- Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets (+275)
- Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder (+300)