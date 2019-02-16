How to watch the NBA Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout, Skills Challenge

Live

It's NBA All-Star Weekend and the league's biggest stars are together in Charlotte, North Carolina. The most exciting competitions kick off Saturday night: the Skills Competition, 3-Point Shootout and Dunk Contest.

The night begins with the NBA Skills Challenge at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. The contest will be followed by the 3-Point Shootout then the main event: the Dunk Contest. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big night.

  • Date: Saturday, February 16
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET (Starting with the Skills Challenge)
  • Location: The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: TNT
  • Live stream: fuboTV (Try it here free)

Skills Challenge participants

  • Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (+400)
  • De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (+400)
  • Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (+500)
  • Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies (+550)
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (+600)
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (+600)
  • Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers (+700)
  • Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic (+750)

3-Point Shootout participants

  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (+225)
  • Seth Curry, Portland Trail Blazers (+250)
  • Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (+400)
  • Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings (+500)
  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (+700)
  • Danny Green, Toronto Raptors (+900)
  • Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets (+1000)
  • Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks (+1000)
  • Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets (+1200)
  • Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks (+1500)

Slam Dunk Contest participants

  • Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks (+150)
  • John Collins, Atlanta Hawks (+200)
  • Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets (+275)
  • Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder (+300)
2018 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest
Dennis Smith Jr. competes in the 2018 NBA Dunk Contest. Kevork Djansezian / Getty

