When and where to watch the 2025 Belmont Stakes tomorrow night

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Sovereignty trains on the track during a morning workout, prior to the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on June 05, 2025 in Saratoga Springs, New York. Getty Images

It's the rematch the horse racing world is clamoring for as Preakness Stakes winner Journalism takes on Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty tomorrow night at the 2025 Belmont Stakes in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The hotly anticipated "Test of the Champion" race comes three weeks after Journalism won a thrilling, come-from-behind contest at Pimlico Race Course in Maryland on May 17. That came after the horse, favored to win the Kentucky Derby two weeks prior, was upset by Sovereignty in their May 3 race in Louisville. Now, the two horses and six others will meet in what is shaping up to be one of the more anticipated horse races of the year.

Do you want to know how, where and when to watch the 2025 annual Belmont Stakes? Below, we'll break down all of the details to know now.

What time does the 2025 Belmont Stakes race start?

Saturday night's main race is set to start at 7:04 p.m. ET, just a few minutes after the Derby typically begins and three minutes after the Preakness Stakes, but this could change by a few minutes one way or another, so viewers who want to catch the action live are encouraged to tune in earlier than the actual post time.

How can I watch the 2025 Belmont Stakes on TV?

Racing action begins at 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1 before shifting to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, according to Fox Sports.

Catch the Belmont Stakes race action on Fubo.

Where can I stream the 2025 Belmont Stakes?

Streaming services that offer Fox will also have this year's Belmont Stakes to stream live. So, that means viewers considering Sling TV, Fubo or Hulu can all catch the racing action via one of those streaming apps.

Watch the Belmont Stakes with Sling here.

What's the lineup of horses for this year's Belmont Stakes?

Here are the eight horses set to run in this year's Belmont Stakes, along with their current odds:

Hil Road (10-1) Sovereignty (2-1) Rodriguez (6-1) Uncaged (30-1) Crudo (15-1) Baeza (4-1) Journalism (8-5) Heart of Honor (30-1)

What's the 2025 Belmont Stakes purse?

The winner of this year's Belmont Stakes will win a $2 million purse, and if the horse is Journalism or Sovereignty, they'll also secure bragging rights after winning two of the three biggest horse races of the entire year. Neither, however, will be a Triple Crown winner, which requires winning all three races, the last of which was Bob Baffert's Justify who swept all three races in 2018.