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Debt repayment is typically a long process, so relying on motivation alone can make it tough to stay consistent. Dilok Klaisataporn/Getty Images

Paying off your debt can seem like a relatively straightforward task on paper: You make your monthly payments, avoid adding new charges to the balance and put extra money toward what you owe whenever possible. However, balances are moving in the opposite direction for many borrowers right now. Over the past 12 months, 45% of Gen Z respondents saw their debt increase, according to a new study by Accredited Debt Relief, as did 39% of millennials, 34% of Gen X and 30% of baby boomers.

That can make sticking with a repayment plan particularly difficult. And, when a hefty portion of your payment is absorbed by high-rate interest charges, you may send hundreds of dollars to your creditors without seeing your balances fall by nearly as much. Add in a month when you can't make an extra payment — or have to put an unexpected expense on a card — and it can start to feel like you're barely making progress.

But losing motivation doesn't necessarily mean your debt payoff plan has failed. It could simply mean that the strategy you're using isn't giving you enough opportunities to see and sustain your progress. So, if your debt has started to feel overwhelming, making a few adjustments to your approach could help make the path forward feel more manageable.

Find out how Accredited Debt Relief could help you find a solution today.

How to get (and stay) motivated when your debt feels overwhelming

Debt repayment is typically a long process, so relying on motivation alone can make it tough to stay consistent. So, rather than taking that approach, it can help to build a system that makes your progress more visible while reducing some of the friction that can knock you off course. Here's what to consider:

Break your payoff goal into smaller milestones

If you owe tens of thousands of dollars across several credit cards, focusing exclusively on becoming completely debt-free can make the finish line seem impossibly far away. Breaking that goal into smaller milestones, though, can offer you more frequent signals that what you're doing is working, making it easier to stay the course.

For example, your first goal might be to pay off $1,000, reduce your total balance by 5% or eliminate one small credit card balance. Once you hit that target, you set another. With this approach, you aren't changing the ultimate goal of paying off your debt; you're simply creating checkpoints along the way.

Those smaller wins can also give you useful evidence that your plan is sustainable. If you've already reduced your balances by several thousand dollars, for example, you have a concrete reminder of your progress when motivation starts to fade.

Learn more about your options with Accredited Debt Relief now.

Track more than your total debt balance

Watching your total balance decline can be motivating, but it isn't the only measure worth tracking. And, in some cases, it may not even be the best one.

Consider keeping track of how much principal you've paid, the number of accounts you've eliminated or how much monthly cash flow you've freed up as debts disappear instead. You could also compare your current interest charges with what you were paying six months ago to see the difference.

Tracking those numbers can make your incremental progress easier to visualize. That's an important part of keeping your motivation going when high interest rates are slowing the pace at which your balances decline.

Make your debt payments as automatic as possible

Staying on track with debt doesn't have to require a conscious decision every time a bill comes due. Setting up automatic payments can help you continue with your progress even during those stretches when paying down debt isn't top of mind. At a minimum, automating your required debt payments can also reduce the risk of missing a due date and facing late fees or other consequences.

If you're regularly paying more than the minimum, consider automating that amount, too. For example, if your budget allows you to put an extra $100 toward your credit card every payday, scheduling that payment in advance means the money goes toward your balance before you have a chance to spend it elsewhere. Over time, those consistent extra payments can make a meaningful difference in what you owe.

The key, though, is to set an amount you can realistically maintain. Committing too much can leave you without enough money for essential or unexpected expenses. A slightly smaller payment that can be made consistently can do more for your progress than an aggressive plan you can't sustain.

Focus on the next decision, not past mistakes

When you have a large amount of debt, it's easy to get discouraged by how long repayment could take or by periods in which you don't make as much progress as you hoped. But focusing too much on the entire balance — or on how quickly you think you should be paying it down — can make the process feel even more overwhelming.

So, focus on the next manageable step you can take instead. That could mean making this month's payments on time, putting an extra $50 toward your highest-rate card or reviewing your budget to see whether there's room to increase your payments. These individual steps may seem minor, but keeping your attention on what you can do next could make a long repayment process feel more manageable.

Get help if your current strategy isn't working

Staying motivated can be difficult at points because the underlying repayment plan simply isn't realistic. If your minimum payments are consuming too much of your income or high interest charges are preventing meaningful progress, outside help may give you a better path forward.

A credit counseling agency, for example, may be able to set up a debt management plan that combines eligible unsecured debts into one monthly payment and reduces the interest rates or fees you're paying. Having a structured payment schedule can also make it easier to measure your progress.

Debt settlement may be another option for borrowers facing more serious financial difficulties. With debt settlement, the goal is to negotiate your eligible balances down so you repay less than you currently owe. This route has its drawbacks, but having a defined resolution strategy may make the process feel less overwhelming.

The bottom line

Paying off a substantial amount of debt rarely happens quickly, and expecting yourself to stay motivated throughout the entire process can make an already difficult task even harder. What matters more is creating a repayment system that keeps working when your motivation doesn't. By breaking a large goal into smaller milestones, tracking your progress and automating what you can, you can make the process easier to stick with over time. And if your balances aren't moving despite your efforts, it may be worth exploring debt management or other debt relief options that could provide a more realistic path forward.