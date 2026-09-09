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Savers can earn $100 or more on their money by taking advantage of select savings accounts right now. Westend61

Every dollar counts, and if you're trying to boost your savings now, there are plenty of ways to grow those dollars rapidly and effectively. But there are also savings accounts that will offer little material support for your money right now. Knowing which types are worth pursuing, then, and which to avoid is more important than usual.

With interest rates still elevated, albeit slightly lower than they were in recent years, and with the Federal Reserve poised to issue its first interest rate hike since 2023, savers will need to take an informed and strategic approach with their money right now. At the same time, every dollar in earned interest will help, and this September, there are multiple pathways in which savers can quickly earn $100 worth of interest.

Some accounts, like high-yield savings versions, can result in these earnings being accumulated more quickly than projected. Since this account type has a variable interest rate responsive to market conditions, it could earn you more interest later this month and into the fall if the Fed actually proceeds with hiking interest rates when it wraps up its next meeting on September 16. At the same time, a traditional account with an average rate of 0.38% now essentially equates to an interest-earning loss when there are still so many viable, more lucrative account types to choose from.

If you want to just quickly earn $100 on your savings now, however, there are credible ways in which you can do just that, and relatively quickly, too. Below, we'll outline three to consider.

Start by seeing how much interest you could be earning with a high-rate CD account here.

Here's how to quickly earn $100 on your savings now

Want to earn $100 on your money with virtually no risk and have that extra money available within the next six months (or sooner)? Here's how:

Move $5,000 into a high-yield savings account for the next six months

You can earn $101.47 in the next six months by moving $5,000 into a high-yield savings account right now. With a current rate of 4.10%, you'll have your $100 available by mid-March, though it could be available much earlier if high-yield savings account rates follow the Fed's rate-hiking campaign.

And that may come even before a formal Fed rate hike announcement, as banks don't need to wait for the central bank to move rates upward to adjust the returns they provide to savers. If you add more money to the principal, too, you could expedite your interest-earnings timeline, though that could require depositing significantly more than $5,000.

Learn more about the ways you can boost your interest with a high-yield savings account now.

Transfer $10,000 into a 3-month CD

Want to earn the $100 in half the time the high-yield savings account offers? Then consider moving $10,000 into a 3-month CD now. With an interest rate of 3.95%, savers will be guaranteed a return worth $97.32 once the account matures in December.

While this will require making a larger deposit, the expedited timeline can make that more achievable compared to the time you'll need to keep your money in the high-yield savings account. Because CD interest rates are fixed, too, your return here will be guaranteed in a way that it won't be with variable-rate account alternatives.

Open a $5,000 6-month CD

A $5,000 6-month CD account can also be worth exploring. While it will require you to freeze your funds to earn the return, that may not necessarily be a bad thing if it would otherwise be subject to a limitless cycle of withdrawals and deposits. You'll earn $103.92 with a 4.20% 6-month CD that's opened now. The return will be guaranteed, your principal will be protected and you can take an extended "set it and forget it" approach to your money in a way that you won't be able to with the other two options outlined above.

The bottom line

There are multiple ways in which you can earn $100 in interest on your savings now. CD accounts merit serious consideration as do high-yield savings accounts. Money market accounts, too, can help you boost your interest in today's economy. Just be sure to keep the funds in your traditional account limited (if you need to keep that account at all). With so many ways to earn hundreds and potentially thousands of dollars in interest now, it behooves you to start shopping around for one or more of the other accounts instead.