As the days left in 2023 wind down, some Americans may reflect on the year with a hopeful eye toward 2024. For millions of Americans, inflation and elevated interest rates have hurt their finances this year. But with signs that inflation is now cooling, and with interest rate hikes on hold, there are some positive developments for 2024. There are also additional ways to make money in the new year, some of which can be done easily online from the comfort of your home.

Below, we'll explain five ways to make money online in 2024. These approaches are simple to complete and can be a great way to boost your bottom line for the new year.

How to make money online in 2024

Here are five simple but effective ways to make some extra money online in 2024.

Take paid surveys

Have you ever completed a survey over the phone? Or by sending a small postcard back in the mail? If so, paid online surveys may be for you. There are multiple companies to choose from that can help you get paid for your thoughts. Simply go to the website, set up an account (it's free to do so) and answer a few questions.

From there, you'll be set up with surveys specific to your profile and you can get started. The more surveys you finish, the more you'll make. You can double and triple your intake by signing up for and completing surveys with multiple companies — all from the comfort of your couch.

Become an online assistant

In the era of remote and hybrid working, it makes sense that there will be a need for online help, too. A simple search on websites like Indeed and LinkedIn can help surface online (or virtual) assistant jobs that you can do from almost anywhere in the country. This can include everything from scheduling phone calls to responding to client e-mails to organizing your employer's calendar and more. And you can do it remotely, often for competitive pay.

Work with an online marketplace to sell your stuff

How many items do you have in your house that you can comfortably part with? Chances are there are a decent amount of items — from electronics to kitchen appliances to backyard equipment and furniture — that you don't need but are in still good enough shape to sell.

So take advantage while you can and set up a shop online to sell these items. You may be surprised at the demand for some of them — and the profit you can make on an item you otherwise would've discarded for free.

Do freelance work

There's no shortage when it comes to a need for freelancers, particularly those who can work well online. Whether you're a writer, photographer or graphic designer, chances are high that you can find a freelance gig online that will allow you to work from your home office. And since demand for these services is consistent, you may be able to demand a higher price than you could have secured with some other approaches on this list.

Tutor students

The days of sitting elbow to elbow with a student to help them with their homework are over. In the current era, you can serve as an online tutor over Zoom or other online meeting platforms. Depending on your qualifications and experience, you can also set your price and provide the services on your time and calendar. And you can do it all with a simple Internet connection.

The bottom line

These are only some of the great ways to make money online in 2024, but there are multiple other passive income opportunities that you can explore as well. To get started in January, however, consider signing up with one (or more) paid survey sites now. And look into becoming an online assistant or a seller on an online marketplace. You can also search for freelance work opportunities online in the field you're familiar with — or you could even explore tutoring students over Zoom or another online meeting site. There are many great ways to make money online in 2024, so don't hesitate to get started now.

