How to make $2,500 with a CD right now

By Joshua Rodriguez

Edited By Matt Richardson

/ CBS News

gettyimages-71418271.jpg
You can earn a strong return by depositing money into competitive CDs right now.  Getty Images

Interest rates are high these days. Those high rates mean it's possible to earn a strong return on deposit accounts. A popular option among these is a certificate of deposit (CD). With CDs, you commit to leaving your money in the account through its entire term. In exchange, the financial institution agrees to pay you a meaningful interest rate - one that's typically higher than you can expect from savings accounts

But, what if you want to make $2,500 by investing in a CD? How would you go about doing so? There are several options to choose from, with varying deposits and terms to choose from. 

How to make $2,500 with a CD right now

If you plan on making $2,500 with a CD, you may be best served by using an online bank. Today's leading CDs offer rates ranging from 4% to over 5%. So, the first thing you should do if you want to earn $2,500 on your CD is compare your options and choose one with a high yield. Here's are a few ways you can earn $2,500 in interest on leading CDs: 

Invest $10,200 into a 5-year CD 

One of today's top 5-year CDs is offered by First Internet Bank of Indiana. This account pays a 4.50% APY. And, you can earn $2,500 in interest by depositing $10,200 into it. In fact, if you do so, you'll earn $2,511.06 in interest over your 5-year term. That would bring your total account value to $12,711.06 upon the account's maturity. 

You can find more leading 5-year CDs at SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Quontic Bank. Their accounts pay 4.35% and 4.30% APYs, respectively. Here's what you could earn on $10,200 in five years at those rates: 

  • SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union: You'll earn $2,420.09 in interest for a total balance of $12,620.09 after five years. 
  • Quontic Bank: You'll earn $2,398.88 in interest for a total balance of $12,589.88 after five years. 

Invest $17,500 into a 3-year CD

You can find a 4.61% 3-year CD rate at First Internet Bank of Indiana right now. And, at that rate, you could earn $2,500 by depositing $17,500 into the account. In doing so, you would generate $2,533.54 in interest over three years for a total balance of $20,033.54 upon the account's maturity. 

Some other compelling options include Popular Direct and Quontic Bank, which pay 4.50% and 4.40%, respectively on their 3-year CDs. Here's what you could earn on a $17,500 deposit into these accounts: 

  • Popular Direct: You would earn $2,470.41 in interest after three years for a total balance of $19,970.41 upon the account's maturity.  
  • Quontic Bank: You would earn $2,413.13 in interest after three years for a total balance of $19,913.13 upon the account's maturity.  

Invest $47,000 into a 1-year CD 

You could also earn $2,500 on a CD in a single year if you deposit $47,000 with CIBC Bank USA. Their 1-year CD currently pays a 5.36% APY. At that rate, you would earn $2,519.20 in interest over the course of a year on your deposit, for a total balance of $49,519.20 upon maturity. 

Some other strong one-year CD offers come from Bask Bank and First Internet Bank of Indiana. Those accounts currently offer 5.30% and 5.26% APYs, respectively. Here's what you could earn with each of these accounts by depositing $47,000 into them: 

  • Bask Bank: You would earn $2,491.00 in interest after one year for a total balance of $49,491.00 upon the account's maturity.  
  • First Internet Bank of Indiana: You would earn $2,472.20 in interest after one year for a total balance of $49,472.20 upon the account's maturity.  

Invest $95,000 into a 6-month CD

You could earn $2,500 on a 6-month CD if you deposit $95,000 with Bask Bank at 5.35%. At that rate, you would earn $2,508.14 in interest for a total balance upon maturity of $97,508.14. 

America First Credit Union also offers a compelling rate right now. If you deposited $95,000 into a 6-month CD with America First Credit Union at 5.25%, you would earn $2,461.85, for a total account balance upon maturity of $97,461.85. 

The bottom line

There are multiple ways to earn $2,500 on a CD in today's high interest environment. You could deposit $10,200 into a 5-year CD, $17,500 into a 3-year CD, $47,000 into a 1-year CD or $95,000 into a 6-month CD. But those aren't the only ways to earn hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a CD now. Start crunching the numbers and lock in a high CD rate here now.

Joshua Rodriguez

Joshua Rodriguez is a personal finance and investing writer with a passion for his craft. When he's not working, he enjoys time with his wife, two kids and two dogs.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 3:53 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

