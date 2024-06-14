We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Interest rates are high these days. Those high rates mean it's possible to earn a strong return on deposit accounts. A popular option among these is a certificate of deposit (CD). With CDs, you commit to leaving your money in the account through its entire term. In exchange, the financial institution agrees to pay you a meaningful interest rate - one that's typically higher than you can expect from savings accounts.

But, what if you want to make $2,500 by investing in a CD? How would you go about doing so? There are several options to choose from, with varying deposits and terms to choose from.

How to make $2,500 with a CD right now

If you plan on making $2,500 with a CD, you may be best served by using an online bank. Today's leading CDs offer rates ranging from 4% to over 5%. So, the first thing you should do if you want to earn $2,500 on your CD is compare your options and choose one with a high yield. Here's are a few ways you can earn $2,500 in interest on leading CDs:

Invest $10,200 into a 5-year CD

One of today's top 5-year CDs is offered by First Internet Bank of Indiana. This account pays a 4.50% APY. And, you can earn $2,500 in interest by depositing $10,200 into it. In fact, if you do so, you'll earn $2,511.06 in interest over your 5-year term. That would bring your total account value to $12,711.06 upon the account's maturity.

You can find more leading 5-year CDs at SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Quontic Bank. Their accounts pay 4.35% and 4.30% APYs, respectively. Here's what you could earn on $10,200 in five years at those rates:

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union : You'll earn $2,420.09 in interest for a total balance of $12,620.09 after five years.

: You'll earn $2,420.09 in interest for a total balance of $12,620.09 after five years. Quontic Bank: You'll earn $2,398.88 in interest for a total balance of $12,589.88 after five years.

Invest $17,500 into a 3-year CD

You can find a 4.61% 3-year CD rate at First Internet Bank of Indiana right now. And, at that rate, you could earn $2,500 by depositing $17,500 into the account. In doing so, you would generate $2,533.54 in interest over three years for a total balance of $20,033.54 upon the account's maturity.

Some other compelling options include Popular Direct and Quontic Bank, which pay 4.50% and 4.40%, respectively on their 3-year CDs. Here's what you could earn on a $17,500 deposit into these accounts:

Popular Direct : You would earn $2,470.41 in interest after three years for a total balance of $19,970.41 upon the account's maturity.

: You would earn $2,470.41 in interest after three years for a total balance of $19,970.41 upon the account's maturity. Quontic Bank: You would earn $2,413.13 in interest after three years for a total balance of $19,913.13 upon the account's maturity.

Invest $47,000 into a 1-year CD

You could also earn $2,500 on a CD in a single year if you deposit $47,000 with CIBC Bank USA. Their 1-year CD currently pays a 5.36% APY. At that rate, you would earn $2,519.20 in interest over the course of a year on your deposit, for a total balance of $49,519.20 upon maturity.

Some other strong one-year CD offers come from Bask Bank and First Internet Bank of Indiana. Those accounts currently offer 5.30% and 5.26% APYs, respectively. Here's what you could earn with each of these accounts by depositing $47,000 into them:

Bask Bank : You would earn $2,491.00 in interest after one year for a total balance of $49,491.00 upon the account's maturity.

: You would earn $2,491.00 in interest after one year for a total balance of $49,491.00 upon the account's maturity. First Internet Bank of Indiana: You would earn $2,472.20 in interest after one year for a total balance of $49,472.20 upon the account's maturity.

Invest $95,000 into a 6-month CD

You could earn $2,500 on a 6-month CD if you deposit $95,000 with Bask Bank at 5.35%. At that rate, you would earn $2,508.14 in interest for a total balance upon maturity of $97,508.14.

America First Credit Union also offers a compelling rate right now. If you deposited $95,000 into a 6-month CD with America First Credit Union at 5.25%, you would earn $2,461.85, for a total account balance upon maturity of $97,461.85.

The bottom line

There are multiple ways to earn $2,500 on a CD in today's high interest environment. You could deposit $10,200 into a 5-year CD, $17,500 into a 3-year CD, $47,000 into a 1-year CD or $95,000 into a 6-month CD. But those aren't the only ways to earn hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a CD now. Start crunching the numbers and lock in a high CD rate here now.