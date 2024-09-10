We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A lower interest rate could result in substantial savings on your credit card debt. Getty Images

Credit card interest rates have been on a steady climb over the past few years, with the average credit card rate now sitting at 22.76%, marking a record high. This upward trend can be attributed to various factors, including the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at combating inflation, as well as credit card companies' efforts to offset potential risks in an uncertain economic climate.

While high credit card rates are never ideal, today's elevated interest rate climate can be particularly detrimental for cardholders carrying a balance. High rates mean that a larger portion of each monthly payment goes toward interest rather than paying down the principal balance. That can lead to a cycle where your outstanding balance grows faster than you can pay it off.

Given these challenges, it makes sense to try and secure the lowest credit card rate possible right now, as even a slight credit card interest rate reduction could translate into substantial savings. For example, lowering your rate by just two percentage points on a $5,000 balance could save you hundreds of dollars in interest over one year. Luckily, there are some simple strategies you can use to reduce your credit card interest rates this fall.

Need extra help with your credit card debt? Explore your debt relief options online now.

4 ways to get a lower credit card interest rate this fall

The following strategies could help you lower your credit card rates right now:

Ask for a lower rate (or negotiate one)

One of the simplest yet often overlooked methods to potentially lower your credit card interest rate is simply asking your card issuer for a rate reduction. While it may seem daunting, many card issuers are willing to work with cardholders, especially those with a history of on-time payments and good credit scores. To increase your chances of success:

Research competitive rates from other card issuers before calling.

Highlight your loyalty and good payment history with the company.

Be prepared to mention any recent improvements in your credit score

If you've received offers from other card companies, mention these as leverage.

Remember, the worst they can say is no, and you might be surprised by how willing they are to work with you to retain your business.

Find out more about the expert-led debt relief options available to you here.

Transfer your balances

Balance transfer offers can be an excellent way to temporarily lower your interest rate, often to 0% for an introductory period. This fall, keep an eye out for new credit card balance transfer promotions that you could qualify for — or ask your current card issuers if you qualify for these types of offers. As you consider your options, it can help to:

Look for offers with long 0% APR periods, ideally 15-21 months.

Be aware of balance transfer fees, which are typically 3% to 5% of the transferred amount.

Calculate whether the balance transfer fee is worth the interest savings over the promotional period.

Make a plan to pay off the balance before the promotional rate expires.

While balance transfers can provide significant savings, just remember that it's crucial to avoid accumulating new debt on the old card once the balance is transferred. Otherwise, you could end up with a bigger credit card debt issue on your hands.

Enroll in a debt management program

If you're struggling with multiple high-interest credit card debts, a debt management program through a reputable credit counseling agency can be a lifeline. In addition to helping you create a plan to pay off your debt, these programs work to negotiate lower interest rates or fees with creditors on your behalf, saving you money on interest charges. While programs can vary, in general, the benefits of enrolling in a debt management program include:

The potential for significantly reduced interest rates across multiple cards

Consolidated monthly payments

Structured plan to become debt-free within three to five years

Guidance and support from financial counselors

Note, though, that while these programs can be highly effective, they do require closing your credit card accounts and sticking to a strict repayment plan. So, it's important to carefully consider if this option aligns with your financial goals and situation.

Utilize a hardship program

If you're facing temporary financial difficulties due to job loss, medical issues or other unforeseen circumstances, your credit card issuer may offer a hardship program that you can enroll in. These programs are designed to provide relief to cardholders experiencing financial strain. It varies by card issuer, but the features of hardship programs may include:

Temporary reduction in interest rates

Waived fees (late fees, annual fees, etc.)

Lower minimum payments

Short-term payment deferrals

While hardship programs are typically short-term solutions, they can provide valuable assistance while you get back on your feet financially.

The bottom line

Taking proactive steps to lower your credit card interest rates this fall can set you up for a stronger financial future. Whether through negotiation, balance transfers, structured programs or temporary hardship assistance, there are multiple avenues to explore. And while you may get lucky and secure a significant rate reduction, remember that even a small reduction in your interest rate can lead to significant savings over time, helping you to pay down your debt faster and move toward greater financial stability.