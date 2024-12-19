We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the fall semester coming to an end and the spring semester fast approaching, undergraduate, graduate and professional students who must borrow to pay tuition or living expenses should start exploring student loan options sooner rather than later. Borrowers can take out federal loans, including direct subsidized or unsubsidized loans, Grad PLUS loans or Parent PLUS oans. However, these federal loans have annual and lifetime limits and come with a fixed interest rate set by law.

Private student loans are another option, though, and they come with some big benefits. With interest rates dropping and the likelihood of federal loan forgiveness diminishing as the Trump Administration takes office, private student loans may, in fact, be the best option for some borrowers. Rates and terms for private lenders can vary from one lender to another, though, unlike with federal loans.

As a result, it's important to understand how to get a low rate on these loans for the spring 2025 semester.

How to get a low student loan rate for the spring 2025 semester

Here's what experts say you can do to keep your borrowing costs affordable as you move into the spring semester.

Shop around among private student loan lenders

Many banks, credit unions and online lenders offer private student loans — and it's important to explore all of your options if you want your loans to be as affordable as possible.

"Always shop around to see what the best possible rates are available to you," says Domenick D'Andrea, co-founder at DanDarah Wealth Management.

Jack Wang, a wealth advisor and college financial aid advisor at Innovative Advisory Group agreed, noting that "rates on private student loans can vary significantly."

Most private student loan lenders allow you to get rates quotes online, often without a hard credit inquiry, so your credit score won't be impacted. However, as you're shopping around, you must be sure you're comparing similar loan offers.

"Loan terms impact the rate," says Wang. "For example, borrowers can choose a fixed or variable rate, whether payments are required during school, and the loan repayment time."

By focusing on all of these details, you can compare multiple loan offerings and understand monthly payments, total borrowing costs and how long it will take to be debt-free after graduation.

Improve your credit

It's also a good idea to get your finances in order if you want to get the best student loan rates.

"Generally, the lowest interest rates are for those with the best credit and debt-to-income ratio, who also pick full payments while in school and who pick the shortest repayment term," Wang says. "After all, these terms reduce the risk for the lender."

D'Andrea suggests that you take steps like paying down existing debt to reduce your debt-to-income ratio and limiting the number of new credit cards and loans you apply for, as applying for too much new debt can hurt your credit score. It's also important to make all loan payments on time to avoid lowering your credit score, D'Andrea says.

The more qualified you are as a borrower, the more loans you'll be eligible for and the lower your rates will be.

Apply with a cosigner

Unfortunately, improving your credit can take time and it's often not possible to do things like increasing your income while you are in school. The good news is that you still have options to pursue a private loan at an affordable rate even if your credit is less than stellar.

"Investigate a cosigner if you have a limited credit history or considerable debt already," D'Andrea says.

A cosigner agrees to share responsibility for your loans. You'll need to provide their financial details when you apply. If they have more income or better credit, their credentials can help you borrow more affordably.

Starting shopping early

The last key to getting an affordable loan is to start the process early.

"People tend to shop for student loans according to their college billing cycle. So if a college bills by semester, busy times tend to be early summer for fall bills, and November or December for spring bills," Wang says.

While Wang notes that there's no time during the year when loans go "on sale" and no specific seasonality to shopping for student loan rates, it can still be smart to start the process of borrowing sooner rather than later. The simple reason for that is that you'll have more time to compare rates and terms — and to take steps like lining up a cosigner if you aren't being offered great rates.

The bottom line

You don't want to end up in a situation where spring tuition is due, you don't have a loan yet and you're forced to accept the first loan you're offered despite unfavorable terms. If you get started comparing rates and offers today, you'll have plenty of time to find the loan that's best for your situation.