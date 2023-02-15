We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Life insurance can be instrumental in ensuring your loved ones are financially protected after you've passed away. In return for a small fee to a provider each month policyholders can secure coverage for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Depending on your personal circumstances, you may be able to get a policy for $1 million or more.

But if you're a senior, or someone with medical issues, your signup process may be hindered by the traditional medical examination required for most life insurance policies. The results of such an exam could limit what you're offered - or even cause you to be rejected for coverage. In addition, smokers may also run into obstacles when looking for affordable life insurance.

Fortunately, though, no-exam life insurance makes the application process much easier. With this option, you may end up paying slightly more for policies, but you can completely skip out on medical exam requirements and save time in getting insured.

How to find the best no-exam life insurance

The process for securing the best no-exam life insurance is similar to the process of getting other insurance types. As such, you'll want to:

Understand your goals

Why do you need life insurance? And, more specifically, why do you need no-exam life insurance? By understanding why you need a policy you'll better be able to apply for the right amount and right type (more on that below).

Do you need it to cover your mortgage loan in the event of your death? Then you'll likely need a substantial amount of coverage. You'll also want a good amount if your kids are young and if you have many years left before they're off to college (and you may want coverage to pay tuition costs then, too).

There are other circumstances, however, where you may need life insurance quickly and for a small amount. In this case, a no-exam policy could be your quickest path to getting covered. Understand your goals and what you're trying to accomplish first and then proceed from there.

Understand the type of policy you want

One of the great things about no-exam life insurance is that you can get it with whatever type of life insurance you prefer.

So if you like the flexibility (and price point) of term life insurance policies then you can apply for no-exam term life insurance. But if you prefer the lifelong protection (and cash reserve) attached to whole life insurance policies then you can get a no-exam version of that instead.

Do your homework and understand the pros and cons of each insurance type.

Shop around for lenders to find the best deal

As is the case with most financial products and services, it pays to do your research to find the best deal. No-exam life insurance is no different. Different providers will offer different terms and rates so get quotes from at least three different insurance companies so you can establish a baseline to compare against.

Just make sure you're comparing apples to apples. So if you get a quote for a no-exam term life insurance policy from one provider don't get a quote for a no-exam whole life insurance policy from another. Get quotes for the same type, length and amount and then choose the best offer from there.

You can get a free price quote online now or consider shopping providers by using the table below.