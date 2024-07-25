We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you aren't paying off your credit card balances in full each month, you may be putting yourself in a precarious financial position. After all, the average credit card rate has increased significantly over the last couple of years, climbing from 16.65% in 2022 to nearly 23% currently. That's an uptick of about 36% in just two years.

So, if you're carrying a balance from month to month right now, chances are that you're dealing with a hefty amount of interest on what you owe. That alone can make it tough to balance your credit card payments with your other financial obligations. And, if your credit card balances continue to grow over time, there could be a point when it's tough to make the minimum payments on your cards.

Should that happen, the good news is that there are debt relief solutions, like credit card debt forgiveness, that can help. When you enroll in a credit card debt forgiveness program, a debt relief company negotiates with your creditors to try and reduce what you owe in return for a lump-sum payment. That can be a good path to eliminating card debt, but it's important to find the right program first.

How to find the best credit card debt forgiveness programs

These steps can help you determine what the best credit card debt forgiveness programs are for you:

Research reputable debt relief companies

Start by researching what well-established debt relief companies offer credit card debt forgiveness programs in your area. It can help to look for organizations accredited by the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC) or the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA). These accreditations indicate that the companies adhere to industry best practices and ethical standards.

It's also important to make sure that any debt relief company you're considering is properly licensed to operate in your state. You can check with your state's attorney general's office or consumer protection agency for this information.

Check reviews and ratings

Read reviews from previous clients on independent review sites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Trustpilot or Consumer Affairs. And, during the process, be sure to pay attention to both positive and negative feedback. That way, you can get a balanced view of each company's performance and reputation.

Take advantage of free consultations

Most reputable debt relief companies offer free initial consultations, so be sure to take advantage of the opportunity to speak with experts from multiple companies. That way, you can ensure you're getting the best possible service and terms.

During the consultation process, ask each company about their programs, fees and approach to debt settlement. By comparing these factors you can better determine which companies make the most sense for you. Be sure to also ask each company about their success rates in negotiating with creditors. While past performance doesn't guarantee future results, it can give you an idea of the company's effectiveness.

Consider other factors, like creditor relationships and support

It can also help to look for companies that offer personalized debt forgiveness plans tailored to your specific financial situation. The ability to adjust your plan as your circumstances change can be crucial for long-term success.

You should also weigh whether the debt forgiveness programs have established relationships with creditors, which could potentially lead to more favorable negotiations. While this shouldn't be the sole deciding factor, it could be beneficial if a company has a good track record with your specific creditors.

Evaluate the level of support and communication each debt forgiveness program offers as well. Do they provide a dedicated account manager? How often will you receive updates on your progress? And, what channels are available for you to reach out with questions or concerns?

Be on the lookout for red flags

You may want to rule out any companies that make unrealistic promises or use high-pressure sales tactics. Legitimate debt relief firms will be transparent about the risks and limitations of their programs, so be cautious of any company that:

Guarantees to settle all your debts for a specific percentage

Promises to settle your debts extremely quickly (e.g., in a few months)

Asks for upfront fees before any debts are settled

Claims their program has no negative impact on your credit score

The bottom line

If you want to find the best credit card debt forgiveness program, you'll need to do some research and take numerous factors into consideration. After all, while these programs can offer relief for those struggling with overwhelming debt, they're not without risks and drawbacks. But by thoroughly vetting potential debt relief companies, understanding the process and considering all your options, you can make an informed decision about whether debt forgiveness is the right choice for your financial situation — and which program makes the most sense for you.