How to earn 10 times more interest on your savings (or more!)

There are some simple strategies you can take to boost your savings significantly. Aldo Ottaviani - Italy/Getty Images

Saving money is one of the first steps to achieving financial security. With a healthy savings account balance, you have money to cover everything from unexpected expenses to large purchases without going into debt.

One of the easiest ways to grow your savings is by earning interest. With interest, the bank pays you simply for leaving money in your savings account. It doesn't get much easier than that.

However, how much interest you earn depends on several factors. Fortunately, if you're not earning much interest on your savings, you can use some simple strategies to boost your savings significantly.

See today's top savings rates here.

How to earn 10 times more interest on your savings account (or more!)

Maximize the interest you earn on your savings by doing the following.

Choose the right type of savings account

The biggest factor in how much interest you earn is the type of savings account you choose. You do everything else on this list, but it won't help you nearly as much if you have the wrong account.

Regular savings accounts currently offer an average rate of 0.42%, according to the FDIC. High-yield savings accounts, on the other hand, boast rates of up to 5.05%. That's more than 10 times higher. Compounded regularly, that difference can really add up over time.

Another option is to open a certificate of deposit (CD). These savings accounts offer rates as high (if not slightly higher) than high-yield savings accounts. And unlike high-yield accounts, which have rates that vary based on the federal funds rate, CD rates are fixed when you open the account, so they won't go down even if overall rates do.

That said, most CDs require you to lock up your money for a set period. If you need to access it before the term expires, you may pay a penalty. So, be sure to keep this in mind when deciding which type of account to open.

"For emergency reserves, leaving those in a savings account gives you the benefit of being able to draw it down on a moment's notice," says Brian Spinelli, CFP, AIF, Co-CIO at Halbert Hargrove. "A CD is a bit more restrictive and the goal would be to hold them until they mature if you want to get the maximum amount of interest."

View current account offerings here to see much you could be earning.

Shop around

Rates vary among high-yield savings accounts and CDs, so it's important to research current offers to find the account that pays the most interest. Spending a little extra time now can make a big difference in your future earnings.

Look for promotions and bonus offers

Banks sometimes offer bonuses for opening a new account or meeting certain requirements, such as depositing a minimum amount. Banks may also offer promotional interest rates for a limited time.

Keep an eye out for these promotions and take advantage of them when you can. If you put the extra money back into your savings, it can help you earn more interest.

Compare savings accounts and CDs online now to find the one that's right for you.

Be mindful of fees

Finally, it's important to be mindful of any fees associated with an account. These can include monthly maintenance fees for savings accounts and early withdrawal penalties for CDs. These fees eat into your interest earnings, so make sure to read the fine print and avoid accounts with excessive or unnecessary fees.

The bottom line

Earning more interest on your account doesn't have to be difficult. By choosing the right type of account, shopping around for the best rates, looking for bonuses and promotions and watching out for fees, you can earn 10 times the interest (or more) on the money you've saved up.

Remember, every little bit helps, so even a small increase in your interest earnings can add up over time. With a little time and research, you can maximize the amount of interest you earn on your savings and reach your financial goals faster.