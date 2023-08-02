We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to your savings, the more money you have, the better. A healthy savings account balance can help you meet your financial goals and cover emergency expenses, providing invaluable peace of mind and helping you avoid going into debt.

High-yield savings accounts are already the highest-earning savings accounts on the market, but you can earn even more by taking advantage of new-account promotions. These promotions can earn you bonuses of up to a few hundred dollars for meeting certain requirements.

If you're looking for a new savings account, these promotions are definitely worth checking out.

Best high-yield savings account bonuses today

The following high-yield savings accounts offer rates several times the national average, in addition to some attractive welcome bonuses.

Discover Bank Online Savings: Up to $200 bonus

The Discover Bank Online Savings account pays a 4.30% APY with no minimum balance requirements. It also charges no monthly maintenance, excessive withdrawal or insufficient funds fees.

You can earn a $150 bonus by opening this account and using the offer code GOBP623. Bonus amounts are based on how much you deposit within 30 days of opening the account:

Deposit at least $15,000: $150 bonus

$150 bonus Deposit at least $25,000: $200 bonus

You aren't eligible for this bonus if you already have a Discover savings account or have had one in the past. This offer expires on September 14, 2023.

TD Signature Savings: $200 bonus

The TD Signature Savings account offers interest rates of up to 4.00% APY based on your account balance. If you link an eligible TD account, you may qualify for a bump rate that boosts your APY.

This account does have a monthly maintenance fee, but you can get this fee waived by maintaining a $10,000 minimum daily balance, linking an eligible TD Checking account or opening a TD Bank IRA.

To earn the $200 bonus, you must deposit at least $10,000 into the account when you open it and maintain a $10,000 minimum daily balance for 90 days. You aren't eligible if you've had a TD Bank savings or personal money market account in the previous 12 months or have redeemed a previous TD savings bonus.

This offer expires on October 31, 2023.

SoFi Online Checking and Savings Account: Up to $250 bonus

The SoFi Online Checking and Savings pays 4.50% APY for account holders with monthly direct deposit activity. There are no account or overdraft fees, and no minimum deposit is required.

Since this is a combined checking and savings account, you'll also receive a debit card. It earns up to 15% cash back on purchases at local retailers, plus you'll get automatic roundups, which go into a savings "vault" dedicated to your savings goals. You can also get access up to two days early with direct-deposited funds.

To earn the bonus, you must receive at least one qualifying deposit before the promotional period ends on December 31, 2023:

Deposit between $1,000 and $4,999.99: $50 bonus

$50 bonus Deposit $5,000 or more: $250 bonus

You are not eligible for the bonus if you've previously enrolled in direct deposit for a SoFi Money or SoFi Checking and Savings account.

Bask Bank Mileage Savings Account: Up to 20,000 Aadvantage miles (approx. $300 bonus)

If you're a frequent traveler who uses American Airlines, the Bask Bank Mileage Savings Account could be for you. Rather than earning interest, this account earns 2.5 American Airlines Aadvantage miles for every $1 you save annually. This account has no minimum deposit requirement and no monthly service fees.

To earn the bonus, you must make deposits and maintain your new deposit balance for 180 consecutive calendar days. How much you earn depends on the deposit amount:

Deposits of at least $10,000: 4,000 bonus miles

4,000 bonus miles Deposits of at least $25,000: 10,000 bonus miles

10,000 bonus miles Deposits of at least $50,000: 20,000 bonus miles

With miles currently worth about 1.5 cents each, that's worth up to about $300.

This promotion expires on August 31, 2023.

Nationwide Business Premium Savings: Up to $100 bonus

If you're a business owner, you can earn up to 4.01% APY with a Nationwide Business Premium Savings account based on your account balance. There's a $25,000 minimum deposit requirement but no monthly maintenance fees or daily balance requirements.

To earn the bonus, you must open the account using the code NEWBPS, maintain an average daily balance of at least $20,000 and maintain an average daily balance for one statement cycle before the promotion ends on August 31, 2023. Bonus amounts are:

Average daily balance of $20,000 to $49,999: $50 bonus

$50 bonus Average daily balance of $50,000 or more: $100 bonus

This bonus is provided by Axos Bank through a partnership with Nationwide Insurance.

The bottom line

There are lots of high-paying savings accounts out there, so don't feel limited to the above accounts. Take the time to research and compare your options, considering not just the interest rate but also other factors to determine the account that best fits your needs. With a little due diligence, you can maximize your earnings and grow your savings faster.