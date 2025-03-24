Here's how to delete your personal data, including your genetic sample, from 23andMe

What 23andMe customers should know after company files for bankruptcy

23andMe customers who once turned over the most personal form of information to the company — their own genetic data — may want it back after the personal genomics and biotech startup declared bankruptcy on Sunday.

The 19-year-old company is seeking a buyer, which means that if not deleted, customer data could be transferred to a successful bidder.

California-based 23andMe has more than 15 million customers worldwide for whom it provides information on genetic ancestry and health predispositions. The company also has a therapeutics arm, which conducts research and works to develop treatments for a range of conditions and diseases.

On Friday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta urged customers to immediately delete "the trove of sensitive consumer data 23andMe has amassed" including samples of genetic material.

How do I delete my 23andMe data?

The company states that if it's involved in a bankruptcy or sale, customers' personal data may also be sold or transferred. It also provides a relatively straightforward way for customers to delete their data and request that their genetic samples be destroyed.

"If, at any time, you are no longer interested in participating in our Services, you may delete your 23andMe account directly within your Account Settings," the company states on its website.

That requires you to log in to your account and submit a request. The company will then send you an email asking you to confirm your data deletion request, to which you must reply in order for the deletion process to take place.

How to delete your 23andMe data

Log in to your account Go to "settings" Scroll to "23andMe data" Click "view" Scroll to "delete data" Click "permanently delete data" Confirm your request

Note that you may also download a copy of your genetic data before deleting it from 23andMe's database.

How to delete your 23andMe test sample

Log in to your account Go to "settings" Go to "preferences"

Users can also opt to let the company share their personal data. Currently, a handful of states have passed privacy laws that would require customers' consent before their genetic data is transferred. Customers can withdraw such permission under "Research and Product Consents" on the account settings page.