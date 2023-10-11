We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Long-term care insurance is a valuable financial tool that can help you safeguard your financial well-being in the face of potential health challenges as you age. With this type of coverage, you won't have to worry as much about the out-of-pocket costs of long-term care, as your policy will generally help to cover some or all of these expenses.

But as you explore this insurance option, it's crucial to understand that not all policies are created equal. To make an informed decision, you need to compare long-term care insurance policies carefully to ensure that you're getting the right coverage at the right price.

How to compare long-term care insurance policies

The first step in comparing long-term care insurance policies is to assess your individual needs. Consider your age, health, family history and financial situation. Do you have family members who can provide care, or do you need professional assistance? Determine the level of care you may require, such as in-home care, assisted living or nursing home care. Understanding your specific needs will help you choose the most appropriate coverage.

But don't make a decision on a long-term care insurance policy based on your needs alone. It may also benefit you to compare the following factors:

The coverage type

Long-term care insurance policies offer different types of coverage. The most common options are facility-based care, home care and a combination of both. Facility-based care includes nursing homes and assisted living facilities, while home care allows you to receive care in the comfort of your own home. The type of coverage you choose will impact your premiums and overall policy cost, so consider what suits your needs and preferences best.

The benefit amount and duration

Another critical factor to compare is the benefit amount and duration of coverage. The benefit amount represents the maximum amount the policy will pay out for care, either as a daily or monthly limit. The duration of coverage can vary widely, with options like two years, five years or even lifetime coverage. It's essential to balance the benefit amount and duration to align with your anticipated needs and budget.

Inflation protection

Over the long term, the cost of long-term care can rise significantly due to inflation. To account for this, many policies offer inflation protection, which increases your coverage amount over time. Policies may provide options such as simple or compound inflation protection. Make sure to understand the implications of each option and choose the one that best suits your needs.

Elimination periods

The elimination period, also known as the waiting period, is the time you must wait before the insurance coverage starts after you've qualified for benefits. Common elimination periods range from 30 to 90 days. Longer elimination periods can lead to lower premiums, but you need to have other means to cover your expenses during this waiting period. Be sure to compare the elimination periods on each policy you're considering to determine which one best fits your needs.

Policy riders and add-ons

Many long-term care insurance policies offer additional riders or add-ons to customize your coverage. Popular riders include shared care, which allows spouses to share benefits, and return of premium, which returns premiums if you don't end up using the policy. Consider which riders, if any, are essential for your situation, and then compare the long-term care insurance options that include them.

Premium costs

Naturally, the cost of premiums plays a significant role in your decision. The premium amount will depend on various factors, including your age, health, coverage type and benefit amount. Obtain quotes from multiple insurance providers and carefully compare premium costs — and what the policies do and do not cover — while considering your budget and financial goals.

Provider reputation

While a provider's reputation doesn't impact what's included in your policy, you should still research the insurance providers you are considering to ensure they have a strong financial stability and a good track record of paying out claims. Customer reviews and ratings can be valuable sources of information.

Financial strength

You should also evaluate the financial strength and stability of the insurance company. You want to ensure that the company will be able to meet its long-term obligations, even decades down the line. Financial ratings agencies like A.M. Best, Moody's and Standard & Poor's can provide insights into the company's financial health.

The bottom line

Choosing the right long-term care insurance policy is a vital step in securing your financial future and ensuring you have the resources to receive the care you may need in later years. By carefully assessing your needs and comparing policy options, you can make an informed decision that provides peace of mind and protection for the long term. And, remember that the best policy for you is the one that meets your specific requirements and financial objectives.