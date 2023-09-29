We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to financial services and products, there are many factors to consider, with cost almost always being at the top of the list. Your personal financial budget is another factor, as is the goal you're trying to achieve with the service or product in question. But before you even take all of those items into account, you should first understand how the product operates.

This is true for most financial products, but especially so for insurance policies. If you don't closely understand how a potential insurance policy operates, you won't be able to utilize it properly, leaving you paying for protections you don't need and can't use.

Long-term care insurance can be a great option for many older adults and seniors who want to be financially protected as their caring needs grow with age. Before you sign on the dotted line, first do your research so you know not only what it costs and what it covers — but how it works.

How does long-term care insurance work?

Long-term care insurance can cover the costs of an in-home caretaker, nursing home or assisted living facility. Since many other insurance types won't extend to this type of care, you may find that a long-term care insurance plan is your best option to pay for assistance that you may otherwise have gotten stuck paying fully out of pocket.

With a long-term care insurance plan you'll still likely have to pay upfront for services rendered. But you'll get paid back for all qualifying services by your long-term care insurance provider.

"Long-term care insurance policies reimburse policyholders a daily amount (up to a pre-selected limit) for services to assist them with activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, or eating," longtermcare.gov, a federal website, notes online. "You can select a range of care options and benefits that allow you to get the services you need, where you need them."

That noted, long-term care insurance is a unique financial protection, so you should fully understand your financial situation and what you're trying to accomplish in order to determine if it's worth it for you.

"Generally, financial planners recommend considering long-term care insurance if you own assets of at least $75,000 (this does not include your home or car); have annual retirement income of at least $25,000 to $35,000 for an individual or $35,000 to $50,000 for a couple; or are able to pay premiums without financial difficulty, even if premiums increase over time," California Long Term Care Insurance Services Inc., which provides these type of policies, notes online. "Long-term care insurance is probably not for you if these factors do not apply to you."

The bottom line

Long-term care insurance operates like many other insurance types, but instead of reimbursing you for your health expenses or car repairs, it'll instead pay you back for the use of an in-home caretaker or a nursing home or an assisted living facility. Each provider is different, and their policy coverages will vary, sometimes significantly. So, like all other insurance types, it pays to shop around and do your research to find the most cost-effective and comprehensive long-term care insurance plan available. Get started here today.