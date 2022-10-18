We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're in the market for a new hearing aid, the time to shop is now!

It's not easy choosing a hearing aid, especially if your options are limited by product type or price.

Fortunately, a new federal law recently took effect that may expand the options available to you.

Americans with mild to moderate hearing impairment are now able to buy hearing aids over the counter at dramatically lower prices, giving millions more affordable devices to pick from, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Previously, customers were required to have a prescription from an audiologist or another hearing professional to make such a purchase.

The bipartisan legislation to create a category of over-the-counter hearing aids was initially passed in 2017 but the rule just changed.

"Reducing health care costs in America has been a priority of mine since Day One and this rule is expected to help us achieve quality, affordable health care access for millions of Americans in need," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a news release, calling the rule a "significant milestone" in making hearing aids more accessible to the public.

If you're in the market for a new hearing aid and you'd like to buy one online, then start shopping now.

How to choose the best over-the-counter hearing aids

The exact number of Americans who require hearing aids is unclear. Every organization has its own way of reporting and tracking such information. However, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders estimates - based on data collected by the annual National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) - that roughly 28.8 million U.S. adults could benefit from using hearing aids.

While it's not required, it's still recommended that you speak with a licensed audiologist and consider undergoing a quick medical exam to help determine your exact hearing aid needs.

If you're ready to shop for new hearing aids but would still like a quick consultation with a professional, then consider using an online service like Lively. You start with a quick online hearing test, scan the site for a high-quality hearing aid, place your order and Lively will program them to your needs and ship them directly to your doorstep. It's as easy as that. Get started now.

In order to choose the best over-the-counter hearing aid, review these five steps.

1. Determine the style

First, determine which style (size, type, etc.) works best for you. Do you want a completely-in-the-canal hearing aid, an in-the-canal (ITC) hearing aid, an in-the-ear (ITE) hearing aid, a behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aid, receiver-in-canal (RIC) or receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) hearing aids, an open fit or something else? Carefully review your choices.

The Mayo Clinic offers in-depth reviews of each style as well as an image demonstrating how each device will fit. You can also head to the National Council of Aging website to view pros and cons of each style and fit.

"Hearing aids vary a great deal in price, size, special features and the way they're placed in your ear," the Mayo Clinic explains online. "Hearing aid designers keep making smaller hearing aids to meet the demand for a hearing aid that is not very noticeable. But the smaller aids may not have the power to give you the improved hearing you may expect."

2. Review features

You'll want to carefully review the features and functionalities of each hearing aid. The Mayo Clinic suggests looking out for the following: noise reduction, rechargeable batteries, wireless connection, synchronization (if you use two hearing aids), telecoils, directional microphones, a remote control, and more.

3. Ask for a trial period

This one is pretty self-explanatory. Many hearing aids come with trial periods, where you can test out the device and determine if it will work for you long-term.

"Have the dispenser put in writing the cost of a trial, whether this amount is credited toward the final cost of the hearing aid and how much is refundable if you return the hearing aid during the trial period," the Mayo Clinic advises.

4. Check for a warranty

Similarly, you'll want to consider getting a warranty in the event that the device malfunctions or doesn't work as expected.

5. Compare costs

Finally, the cost of the device is still something to consider. You don't want a hearing aid to break the bank. Make sure to shop around and do your research. Compare brands, services, products and prices to determine the best hearing aid you can afford.

It's always wise to double-check your insurance policy to see if it will cover part of all of the cost.

"Medicare doesn't cover the cost of hearing aids for adults. In many states, private insurers are required to pay for hearing aids for children. Medical assistance covers hearing aids in most states. If you're a veteran, you may be able to get your hearing aid at no cost through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)," the Mayo Clinic adds.