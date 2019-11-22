How Tania Avalos wants you to remember her family

The heart-rending photo was seen all over the world. A man with his 2-year-old daughter inside his shirt, her arm around his neck, face down on the bank of the Rio Grande River, drowned after trying to illegally enter the U.S. by swimming across. For the first time, the wife and mother of the victims reveals the details of their journey in their quest for asylum in the United States and how it tragically ended. Tania Avalos tells her story to Sharyn Alfonsi on the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday, November 24 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.



Avalos, 21 years old, said her faith prompted her to tell her cautionary tale about how her 25-year-old husband Oscar, and daughter Valeria, died in the river's currents. "First, I'd like to thank God, above all, for the opportunity he's giving me to share a message with the world so they can see and think that sometimes, bad decisions are really painful," she says. They decided to make the dangerous crossing because their attempt to cross the bridge to Brownsville, Texas, was blocked on the Mexican side by thugs who demanded $1,300.

Avalos tells Alfonsi her husband's shirt was large enough to fit little Valeria inside. It was safer than placing her on his back from which she could slip off. Avalos was right behind Oscar and Valeria, swimming across the roughly 50-yard expanse with the help of a man they had met along the way named Milton. "I saw [Oscar] doing okay, I mean, he was close, very close, and I noticed him starting to get frustrated," she recalls. "I swallowed so much water… and I was desperate… I got out on the Mexican side, and I could still see [my husband] there, struggling, struggling, along with my daughter. I saw her. I saw her. And I said, 'My God, my Lord, please get them out of there.' And I just saw [my husband] giving me a glance, and then, I couldn't see him anymore."

That night she stayed in a migrant shelter in Matamoros, Mexico. "'Don't sacrifice your children. Pray to the Lord, and he will give you everything you want, but don't emigrate,'" she says she told the residents of the shelter.

Avalos and her family lived with Oscar's mother on the outskirts of San Salvador, where gang violence is rampant and people live on about $5 a day. Oscar worked in a pizza place and Tania in a Chinese restaurant. "Our dream was to move our family forward. Every human being has dreams," she tells Alfonsi. "[Oscar] was a person who would say… I don't want my mother to have to work. I don't want my father to have to work… I want us all to get ahead."