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Reviewing your financial plan annually is a good starting point, but the calendar shouldn't be the only factor you consider. primeimages/Getty Images

A financial plan can give you a framework for everything from managing monthly expenses to saving for retirement, but the assumptions behind that plan won't necessarily stay the same for long. Your income can change, unexpected expenses can emerge and financial goals that made sense a few years ago may no longer reflect what you're working toward today.

Changes outside of your control can matter, too. The interest rate climate can affect what you earn on savings and what it costs to borrow, while inflation can change how far your budget stretches. Tax rules, investment returns and insurance costs can also shift over time, potentially leaving parts of an otherwise solid financial strategy out of sync with your current circumstances.

That doesn't mean you need to overhaul your finances every time the economy changes or your monthly spending fluctuates, though. But leaving a financial plan untouched for too long can create its own problems. According to New York Life's 2026 Wealth Watch Midyear Outlook survey, 56% of Americans have updated their retirement strategy, and 37% plan to make changes to their investment portfolio or strategy this year. So, how frequently should you revisit your plan, and what circumstances should prompt you to take another look?

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How often should you update your financial plan?

There's no single schedule that works for everyone, but reviewing your financial plan at least once a year can help ensure that it still reflects your income, expenses, goals and overall financial situation. An annual review also provides a natural opportunity to catch smaller issues before they have years to compound.

During that review, look at the major components of your financial life rather than focusing only on your investment portfolio. For example, check whether your emergency fund is still large enough to cover several months of current expenses, particularly if your housing, insurance or other essential costs have increased.

You should also revisit your debt. If you've paid off a loan or credit card balance, you may be able to redirect that monthly payment toward another financial goal. Conversely, if your balances have increased or high-rate debt is taking up a growing portion of your budget, your repayment strategy may need to change.

Retirement savings deserve attention as well. Consider whether you're contributing enough to remain on track for your goals and whether changes to your income create room to increase those contributions. It can also make sense to review your investment allocation periodically to determine whether market movements have pushed it significantly away from the level of risk you intended to take.

And don't overlook the administrative pieces of your plan, either. Beneficiary designations, insurance coverage, estate-planning documents and tax strategies can become outdated even when the rest of your finances appear relatively stable.

That said, an annual review should generally be viewed as a baseline rather than a rule that requires you to wait 12 months between updates. Certain changes can make it worthwhile to revisit your plan much sooner.

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When should you review your financial plan sooner?

Major financial or personal changes can alter your priorities quickly. Waiting until your next scheduled review could leave you working from outdated assumptions. In these situations, it can make sense to reassess the affected parts of your plan as they occur:

Your income or employment changed

A substantial raise, job loss, career change or move from salaried work to self-employment can affect your budget, taxes, retirement contributions and emergency savings needs. Updating your plan can help you determine how much of a higher income to save or where to cut back if your earnings decline.

You experienced a major life event

Getting married or divorced, having a child, buying a home or losing a spouse can fundamentally change your financial obligations. These events may require more than a budget adjustment. You may also need to update insurance coverage, beneficiaries, estate plans, savings goals or the amount of cash you keep available for emergencies.

Your debt situation changed

Taking on a mortgage, accumulating a significant credit card balance or paying off a major debt can change how you allocate your money. If high-rate debt has become difficult to manage, for example, the original plan of making extra payments may no longer be enough. At that point, it may be worth exploring other approaches.

Your goals changed

Financial plans are ultimately built around what you want your money to accomplish. If you decide to retire earlier, purchase a home, start a business or prioritize another goal, the amount you need to save — and where you put that money — may also change substantially. Updating the plan allows your day-to-day financial decisions to reflect those new priorities.

The numbers no longer work

You don't necessarily need a major life event to justify an update to your financial plan. If you're consistently overspending, drawing from savings to cover routine bills or falling behind on a goal despite following your original plan, that's useful information. Rather than continuing with a strategy that no longer fits, reassess the assumptions behind it and adjust accordingly.

The bottom line

For many people, reviewing a financial plan once a year provides a reasonable starting point, but the calendar shouldn't be the only factor that determines when you revisit it. Significant changes to your income, debt, family situation or financial goals can all warrant an earlier review.

And updating your plan doesn't necessarily mean rebuilding it from scratch. In many cases, a few targeted adjustments are enough to keep your savings, spending and longer-term goals aligned. What matters most is treating your financial plan as something that evolves along with your finances rather than a document you create once and leave untouched.

New York Life paid for the creation of this article. CBS News independently wrote and produced the article in accordance with its editorial standards.