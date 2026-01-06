Homeowners should carefully calculate their potential home equity loan borrowing costs in advance. boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images

If you find yourself starting 2026 in need of extra financing, or are anticipating that you will need a large, five-figure sum later this year, your first thoughts may lean toward a personal loan or even a robust credit card. But the reality is that interest rates on both products are prohibitive right now. Personal loans come with rates averaging over 12% this January and credit card interest rates are comfortably over 20%, just under a record high reached in recent years. That effectively eliminates both as cost-effective ways to borrow a sum such as $50,000.

But if you're a homeowner, you may easily be able to secure that same amount with a home equity loan. And unlike your alternative borrowing options, home equity loan interest rates now hover in the low 8% range and can potentially be found to be even lower for qualified borrowers willing to shop around. At the same time, this isn't a risk-free alternative. The lower rate will need to be carefully weighed against the fact that your home is being used as collateral in the borrowing exchange. Failure to make payments as agreed upon can result in foreclosure on the property. You'll want to ensure affordability before getting started.

The best way to do that is by crunching the costs in advance. And this is simple to do with a home equity loan, thanks to the product's fixed interest rate. How much will a $50,000 home equity loan cost per month in 2026, however? Below, we'll break down the numbers borrowers need to know now.

How much will a $50,000 home equity loan cost per month in 2026?

Home equity loan interest rates vary slightly based on the term borrowers secure, with lower rates often associated with longer terms and vice versa. Here's how much a $50,000 home equity loan will cost monthly in 2026 (and over the full repayment periods), calculated against today's average rates, two common repayment periods and the assumption that the loan is not refinanced to a lower rate in the future:

10-year home equity loan at 8.18%: $611.40 per month

$611.40 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.13%: $481.59 per month

It's important to note that, unlike a home equity line of credit (HELOC), repayments are expected to be made immediately. That's because home equity loan funds are disbursed in one lump sum versus the HELOC, which operates more like a revolving line of credit. HELOCs also typically require interest-only payments during the initial draw period (approximately 10 years) before the full payments are mandated. It may be worth comparing costs there, too, before permanently deciding on the home equity loan. Just remember that HELOCs have variable rates, which can make long-term payment projections unclear.

What about a $50,000 cash-out refinance?

A cash-out refinance can also be worth exploring for some homeowners. This occurs when a homeowner takes out a mortgage loan for an amount larger than their current balance. They then use the former to pay off the latter and keep the difference between the two as cash. For example, if you had a $150,000 outstanding mortgage balance, you'd take out a loan for $200,000, pay off the $150,000 and keep the remaining $50,000 balance.

The issue with this approach now is that it will require exchanging your current mortgage rate (likely low) for one of today's (likely much higher), negating much of the benefit you'd get by securing home equity in this way. Consider exploring this option, but keep in mind that, if you want to borrow $50,000 worth of home equity in today's economic climate, the more cost-effective way to do so is still likely via a home equity loan or HELOC.

The bottom line

A $50,000 home equity loan comes with monthly payments ranging from $482 to $611, approximately, in 2026 and until the loan is paid in full. That makes now one of the better times in recent history to borrow this much home equity with this product. Still, your home is on the line here, so it's critical that you're comfortable with these payments and lender requirements. Consider speaking with a lender or someone you know who has used the product recently, then, to more fully understand the pros and cons of this unique product now.