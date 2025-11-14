We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With just a few weeks remaining in 2025, many Americans may find themselves reevaluating their financial health. While financial resolutions for the new year are common, it's not always clear what strategies and tools should be used and which should be avoided. This is especially true in today's unpredictable economic climate, in which stock market performance is strong but inflation and unemployment issues remain concerning. In this climate, it's equally important to understand where not to keep your money as it is to know where it should go.

For many savers, a viable home for a portion of their funds remains a certificate of deposit (CD) account. Interest rates on these accounts, while undoubtedly lower than they were one year ago, remain competitive. And these rates are fixed, ensuring big interest earnings even if the overall rate climate cools during the CD term. With terms lasting anywhere from three months to three years (or longer), there's likely a CD length that can fit your budget and help you meet your goals now, too. That's especially true with larger, five-figure deposit amounts like $10,000.

If you're considering depositing this much money into an account, a 1-year CD could be worth exploring. Rates here are still competitive, but you won't lock your money away long enough to increase the risk of having to pay an early withdrawal fee. Still, knowing your exact interest-earning potential is critical here. Fortunately, that's easy to calculate thanks to the CD's fixed rate. So, how much will a $10,000 CD account earn by November 2026? That's what we'll determine below.

How much will a $10,000 CD account earn by November 2026?

Top 1-year CD account rates now fall in the 4.00% to 4.10% range, according to Bankrate. Here's how much interest a $10,000 CD account with a November 2026 maturity date could earn against those rates:

$10,000 CD account at 4.00%: $400.00 upon maturity

$400.00 upon maturity $10,000 CD account at 4.05%: $405.00 upon maturity

$405.00 upon maturity $10,000 CD account at 4.10%: $410.00 upon maturity

So you can earn hundreds of dollars with a 1-year CD account with a $10,000 deposit right now. That's more than $1 per day, every day, for a full year, simply by transferring some of your funds into one of these accounts. Put another way, a CD account is around 900% more profitable than a traditional savings account with a 0.40% rate. Get started with one of these accounts now, then, while you can still lock in a good rate and reasonable returns.

How much will a CD account earn by November 2026?

Want to deposit more than $10,000 into a CD account now? Or less? Here's how much you stand to earn with a variety of deposits, calculated using the top 4.10% 1-year CD account rate noted above:

$500 CD account at 4.10%: $20.50 upon maturity

$20.50 upon maturity $1,000 CD account at 4.10%: $41.00 upon maturity

$41.00 upon maturity $5,000 CD account at 4.10%: $205.00 upon maturity

$205.00 upon maturity $15,000 CD account at 4.10%: $615.00 upon maturity

$615.00 upon maturity $20,000 CD account at 4.10%: $820.00 upon maturity

$820.00 upon maturity $25,000 CD account at 4.10%: $1,025.00 upon maturity

As is the norm with a CD account, the more you deposit, the more interest you'll earn. But with traditional savings account rates, as noted, comfortably under 1% and high-yield savings accounts having variable rates that will change and, likely, decline alongside future interest rate cuts still to come, a CD account can still be your most lucrative and reliable option if locked in now.

The bottom line

A $10,000 1-year CD account can earn between $400 and $410 approximately now, if opened this November. That's hundreds of dollars earned simply by moving some of your funds from one account into one of these. Just be sure to triple-check your calculations and understand your budget to avoid having to pay an early withdrawal fee here to regain access. If you can circumvent that scenario, however, this type of CD account may still be worth serious consideration.