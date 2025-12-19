Significant interest earnings on a $25,000 CD account in 2026 could stack up within just a few months. Panuwat Dangsungnoen/Getty Images

It can take a long time to save up just a few thousand dollars. But if you've worked hard enough and budgeted accurately enough to build up your savings account to $25,000 in today's economy, then you'll understandably want to make the right move with those funds. While returns on stocks and bonds can be robust, they can also be volatile, especially in today's hard-to-predict economic landscape. And going into 2026, some savers may prefer to keep their principal protected while doing their best to grow their interest at the same time.

Fortunately, a certificate of deposit (CD) account can still effectively do both now. While interest rates on these accounts are not quite as high as the 6% some were able to secure in recent years, they remain competitive with many at around 4% currently. And these rates are fixed, essentially guaranteeing interest earnings as long as the saver keeps their funds in the account for the full term (or length). That said, you'll lose access to your savings while that interest is growing, so you'll want to make sure it's worth the temporary sacrifice (early withdrawal penalties do apply).

The best way to determine the account's worth is by taking the time to calculate your interest earnings. So, how much interest will a $25,000 CD account earn in 2026? Below, we'll do the math.

How much interest will a $25,000 CD account earn in 2026?

CD account interest rates remain competitive in the final days of 2025, giving savers who want to protect their money and grow it a viable alternative to consider now. Here's how much a $25,000 CD account can earn in interest in 2026, calculated against today's available rates, four terms and the assumption that no early withdrawal penalties are levied against the account:

3-month CD at 4.00%: $246.34 upon maturity

$246.34 upon maturity 6-month CD at 4.10%: $507.35 upon maturity

$507.35 upon maturity 9-month CD at 4.00%: $746.31 upon maturity

$746.31 upon maturity 1-year CD at 4.10%: $1,025.00 upon maturity

So a CD account of this size can easily earn hundreds of dollars in just 90 days or so next year. Or, if savers keep the funds in a 1-year CD, they can earn over $1,000 by the end of 2026. That's a substantial amount of interest earned via very little effort on behalf of the saver, all done while keeping the initial $25,000 deposit unharmed from changing market conditions.

Don't forget about high-yield savings accounts, too

While CDs offer competitive rates right now, high-yield savings accounts are offering similar returns for savers without the access restrictions that CD accounts mandate. At the same time, CD rates are fixed and high-yield savings account rates are variable, so savers will need to weigh the guaranteed interest they can earn with the CD against what they may only be able to earn with a high-yield savings account. The decision between both will really come down to each saver's budget, goals and personal preferences, though there's also an argument for splitting funds between each account, too.

The bottom line

A $25,000 CD account can earn between $246 and $1,025 for savers in 2026. That's guaranteed interest just in return for leaving the funds untouched in the account. While investing in stocks may result in bigger earnings, it could also negatively impact your initial investment amount, too. Consider your next moves carefully then (and don't forget about your high-yield savings account options as well). It took a lot of time, effort and strategizing to build up your savings, so you'll want to make sure your next step is as strategic and beneficial as your prior ones have been.