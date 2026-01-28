We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A short-term CD account remains a viable vehicle for savers to explore in 2026. Avocado_studio/Getty Images

While earning a high interest rate over an extended period of time is ideal, sometimes it's not even needed. For some savers, in today's still uncertain economic climate, even a little extra interest earned over just a few months can be helpful. That's especially true when considering the barely existent interest many are currently earning with traditional savings accounts, averaging just 0.39% right now. But there are better, more effective and predictable ways for savers to boost their money now via short-term certificate of deposit (CD) accounts.

These accounts, which mature in under one year, offer savers a viable way to protect their principal and grow their interest, thanks to the fixed rate the account offers. And unlike long-term CDs, they won't need to forego access to their funds for an extended period of time. If you have $10,000 in a traditional savings account now, then, and want to earn a guaranteed, competitive interest rate on that money – but don't want to have to do so over a multi-year timeline – a short-term CD could be the way to do so. Thanks to the fixed interest rate, savers can also precisely determine how much interest they could make this year, too.

So, how much interest will a $10,000 short-term CD earn, specifically, in 2026? Below, we'll crunch the numbers that savers need to know.

Start earning more interest on your money with a top CD account now.

How much interest will a $10,000 short-term CD earn in 2026?

CD interest earnings are calculated using three primary figures: the amount of money being deposited, the term (or length) of the CD and the interest rate that accompanies that term. Here's how much a $10,000 short-term CD will earn this year, then, calculated against readily available rates, four different terms and the assumption that no early withdrawal penalties are levied against the account:

3-month CD at 3.90%: $96.11 upon maturity

$96.11 upon maturity 6-month CD at 4.10%: $202.94 upon maturity

$202.94 upon maturity 9-month CD at 4.00%: $298.52 upon maturity

$298.52 upon maturity 1-year CD at 4.10%: $410.00 upon maturity

So savers with an account of this size can earn almost a hundred dollars in just 90 days, approximately, and potentially hundreds of dollars more over the next year, should they lock in one of these rates right now. That said, the CD rate forecast for 2026 is uncertain as many expect rates to decline by the end of the year.

If these returns sound beneficial and you can afford to keep your money frozen in the account until it has matured, it could make sense to take prompt action now. There's no guarantee that these rates (and interest earnings) will stick around much longer.

Get started with a short-term CD account here.

The bottom line

A few hundred dollars earned with a short-term CD account in 2026 may not feel like a lot, especially considering the returns savers were earning a few years ago. But it's not zero, either, and these accounts remain exponentially better than traditional savings accounts. So, if you want to earn a little more money, don't want to deal with any market risks or volatility and need to cash out relatively quickly, a $10,000 short-term CD can still make sense in 2026.