Savers can protect their money and earn a sizable return with a 9-month CD account that's opened right now. sakchai vongsasiripat/Getty Images

If you're a saver looking for a safe and profitable home for your money, you're likely not alone this March. After a month filled with disappointing inflation and unemployment reports and a Federal Reserve meeting that again resulted in elevated interest rates remaining frozen, savers understandably may be looking for new homes for their money. And a traditional savings account with a variable rate currently averaging under 0.50% currently isn't likely the solution. A certificate of deposit (CD) account, however, can still be.

While rates on CDs declined in 2024 and 2025, they've held steady so far in 2026. And they're unlikely to change now that the chances of a Fed rate cut this year have dimmed considerably. These rates are also exponentially higher than what traditional accounts offer, and they're fixed, meaning that the 4% rate you open an account with this month will be the same 4% interest rate your account matures with by the end of the year. To have your account (and money) accessible before 2027, then, you'll need to consider a short-term option such as a 9-month CD. These accounts come with competitive rates right now, but they won't lock your money away for an extended period, giving you flexibility to pivot by the end of 2026, based on market conditions at that point.

Before getting started, savers need to know the exact interest-earning potential of their account, especially if they're looking to protect a larger sum such as $10,000. But how much interest will a $10,000 9-month CD earn if opened now? Thanks to the fixed rate, the math is simple to calculate.

Start earning more interest on your money with a high-rate CD account here.

How much interest will a $10,000 9-month CD earn if opened now?

A 9-month CD offers savers an attractive mix of high interest rates and flexibility, as an account opened now will mature in December. To better determine the value, however, it helps to know how much you'll earn with $10,000 by the time the maturity date arrives.

Here's how much interest a $10,000 9-month CD will earn now, then, calculated using today's top rates and the assumption that no maintenance fees or early withdrawal penalties are levied against the account:

$10,000 9-month CD at 3.75%: $279.95 upon maturity

$279.95 upon maturity $10,000 9-month CD at 3.85%: $287.38 upon maturity

$287.38 upon maturity $10,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $298.52 upon maturity

Savers stand to earn between $280 and $300, approximately, with a 9-month CD of this size this year. And that's a guaranteed return, unlike what savers would otherwise receive with an alternative like a high-yield savings account. Just be sure of your ability to keep the $10,000 in the account without interruption, as an early withdrawal penalty on an account of this size could be substantial, eliminating most of the interest earned to that point.

Get started with a CD account online now.

What about money market accounts?

Money market accounts come with rates similar to the top CDs. And these accounts won't require you to keep your funds frozen to earn such a return. You'll also be able to write checks with the account, something you can't do with CDs, high-yield savings or traditional savings accounts.

At the same time, money market account rates are variable and subject to change based on market conditions, which is more likely to happen the longer you keep the funds in the account. So the rate you secure with an account today, while now competitive with the best CDs, may not be so by the end of the year. Consider that variability, then, before getting started, to best determine the value of this alternative account (or if it's better to split your funds among both).

The bottom line

A $10,000 9-month CD will produce interest earnings between $280 and $300, approximately, for savers by the end of 2026. That's a few hundred dollars earned with little effort on behalf of the saver, done while protecting your $10,000 from adverse market conditions that may still arise before December. Carefully consider your CD account options, then, if this sounds like the right next step to take for your money, and closely evaluate online banks, specifically, which tend to offer better rates and terms than banks with physical locations often do.