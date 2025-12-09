The interest earnings with a long-term CD account can grow substantially over an extended period. PHIL LEO/PM Images/Getty Images

On the surface, a long-term certificate of deposit (CD) account sounds like more trouble than it could be worth. These accounts have terms lasting a minimum of 18 months, meaning that you'll have to forego access to your money for at least that long – or pay an early withdrawal fee to regain access. And not only will you lose the ability to use that money during that period, but you'll also miss out on other investment opportunities until the account matures.

At the same time, in today's uncertain economic climate, a long-term CD may not be the worst idea. Interest rates on these accounts remain competitive, and at 4.00% or better right now, they're exponentially higher than what most savers are earning with a traditional savings account. And long-term financial protection could be exactly what your money needs right now, thanks to increasing unemployment and inflation rates.

To better understand the value of one of these accounts now, it is helpful to first know the interest-earning potential they offer. Fortunately, this is easy to determine with precision thanks to the (high) fixed interest rates CD accounts employ. So, how much interest will a long-term CD earn if opened in January 2026? That's what we'll calculate below.

How much interest will a long-term CD earn if opened in 2026?

Even with CD interest rates being a bit lower than they were a year or so ago, thanks to the extended interest-earning timeline, savers can still earn a sizable return on their money with one of these accounts. Here's how much interest they could earn, calculated against a variety of deposit amounts, four different terms and rates, and the assumption that no penalties are levied against the accounts:

$500 deposit:

18-month CD at 4.00%: $30.30 upon maturity

$30.30 upon maturity 2-year CD at 4.00%: $40.80 upon maturity

$40.80 upon maturity 3-year CD at 3.95%: $61.62 upon maturity

$61.62 upon maturity 5-year CD at 4.10%: $111.26 upon maturity

$1,000 deposit:

18-month CD at 4.00%: $60.60 upon maturity

$60.60 upon maturity 2-year CD at 4.00%: $81.60 upon maturity

$81.60 upon maturity 3-year CD at 3.95%: $123.24 upon maturity

$123.24 upon maturity 5-year CD at 4.10%: $222.51 upon maturity

$5,000 deposit:

18-month CD at 4.00%: $302.98 upon maturity

$302.98 upon maturity 2-year CD at 4.00%: $408.00 upon maturity

$408.00 upon maturity 3-year CD at 3.95%: $616.21 upon maturity

$616.21 upon maturity 5-year CD at 4.10%: $1,112.57 upon maturity

$10,000 deposit:

18-month CD at 4.00%: $605.96 upon maturity

$605.96 upon maturity 2-year CD at 4.00%: $816.00 upon maturity

$816.00 upon maturity 3-year CD at 3.95%: $1,232.42 upon maturity

$1,232.42 upon maturity 5-year CD at 4.10%: $2,225.13 upon maturity

$20,000 deposit:

18-month CD at 4.00%: $1,211.92 upon maturity

$1,211.92 upon maturity 2-year CD at 4.00%: $1,632.00 upon maturity

$1,632.00 upon maturity 3-year CD at 3.95%: $2,464.85 upon maturity

$2,464.85 upon maturity 5-year CD at 4.10%: $4,450.27 upon maturity

Judging by these returns, if you want to earn hundreds and potentially thousands of dollars on your money in the new year, then a long-term CD account could be the smart savings vehicle to help you do it. But with rates here likely to decline further in 2026, it makes sense to get started sooner rather than later.

The bottom line

A long-term CD account isn't the right move for every saver heading into 2026. But for many, it can provide the right mix of big interest earnings and extended financial protection that they need right now. So take the time to explore these accounts to see which category you fall into. With sizable earnings still available with very little risk on behalf of the account holder, these accounts can still play a viable and valuable role in your wider savings strategy, both in 2026 and in the time that follows.