A high-yield savings account could be a smart place to park your money now and over the next six months. ChadaYui/Getty Images

High-yield savings accounts are typically smart and effective homes for your money. And that's especially true this week as the Federal Reserve moves to issue its first interest rate hike since 2023. Since high-yield savings accounts have variable rates responsive to market conditions, returns here could soon rise with no effort required on behalf of the saver. With interest rates already elevated, however, it makes sense to move some money into this account now, both to take advantage of what's available and to position your money for additional growth alongside a rising federal funds rate.

You don't have to keep your money in this account for an extended period to earn a competitive return, however, unlike what you would need to do with a fixed-rate certificate of deposit (CD). You can maintain flexibility with a high-yield savings account by making withdrawals and deposits as you've become accustomed to, all while earning more on your money. And those earnings could look significant fairly quickly, based on where rates currently stand. How much interest can a high-yield savings account actually earn over the next six months, then? That's what we'll examine below.

Earn more interest on your money by opening a high-yield savings account today.

How much interest can a high-yield savings account earn over the next six months?

The top high-yield savings account rates generally hover around 4.10% this September, though savers can expect to see different rates when shopping around for accounts. Don't make any transfers, then, without doing your research. Because these accounts have variable rates, however, some speculation will be required when trying to establish the precise interest-earning capacity.

But with today's elevated rates expected to hold steady for the foreseeable future, savers can still gain a reliable approximation of what they can earn. Here's how much interest a high-yield savings account can earn over the next six months, calculated using that 4.10% rate, 10 different deposit amounts and the assumption that the rate doesn't change through next March:

$500 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after six months: $10.15

$10.15 $1,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after six months: $20.29

$20.29 $5,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after six months: $101.47

$101.47 $10,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after six months: $202.94

$202.94 $25,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after six months: $507.35

$507.35 $40,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after six months: $811.76

$811.76 $50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after six months: $1,014.70

$1,014.70 $75,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after six months: $1,522.06

$1,522.06 $100,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after six months: $2,029.41

$2,029.41 $150,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after six months: $3,044.11

Savers can earn as little as $10 or more than $2,000 with a high-yield savings account that's opened right now and maintained through the spring. The return will be based on how much you deposit, how much you keep in (or add to) the account and how interest rates evolve over this period. But with little risk, high rates that could soon rise higher and maintained flexibility and accessibility, this could be the right type of savings account to consider right now.

Explore your top high-yield savings account options online now.

The bottom line

A high-yield savings account offers significant advantages for savers right now and it won't require them to sacrifice access to their funds the way a CD will. It's important, however, to shop around for rates and accounts before getting started and that could mean using an online bank, specifically, as online banks often have higher rates than banks with in-person locations. Fortunately, online marketplaces make it easier than ever to compare all of your options in a single location.