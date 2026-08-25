Transferring money into a high-yield savings account makes sense in today's elevated interest rate climate. Ekaterina Demidova/Getty Images

An update earlier this month from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) showing the average interest rate on a traditional savings account unchanged was disappointing enough for savers, especially with a potential interest rate hike looming. But the fact that the rate stayed put at just 0.38% underscored the importance of making a savings shift right away. With rates exponentially higher on a multitude of alternative savings accounts, leaving any money in a traditional savings account doesn't just mean a failure to keep pace with inflation (now back over 3%). It actually represents an interest loss when there are still so many accounts with rates of 4% or higher readily available right now.

A high-yield savings account is one of the better ones to consider. With this unique account type, the flexibility you're accustomed to with a traditional savings account will remain intact as you won't need to lock your money into the account as you would with a certificate of deposit (CD). At the same time, you'll earn a rate of 4.10% or higher now, depending on the bank you use. And, thanks to the account's variable rate, you'll be positioned to earn even more if rate hikes are issued later this year or in 2027.

Still, making any savings shift should also be done strategically and with as much information as possible. That begins with knowing the interest-earning potential a high-yield savings account is positioned to offer savers over the upcoming year. Below, we'll break down what to know.

Start earning more interest on your money by opening a high-yield savings account here.

How much interest can a high-yield savings account earn over the next year?

Interest earnings are difficult to calculate with precision with a high-yield savings account thanks to the variable rate, which could easily rise or fall based on market conditions. But with the rate climate relatively steady right now, savers can still gain an approximate idea of what they stand to earn, especially if they limit the projections to the next 12 months.

Here's how much interest a high-yield savings account is positioned to earn over the next year, then, calculated against a top available rate of 4.10%, eight different deposit amounts and the assumptions that the rate holds steady and the principal is untouched:

$1,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after one year: $41.00

$41.00 $5,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after one year: $205.00

$205.00 $15,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after one year: $615.00

$615.00 $25,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after one year: $1,025.00

$1,025.00 $40,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after one year: $1,640.00

$1,640.00 $60,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after one year: $2,460.00

$2,460.00 $75,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after one year: $3,075.00

$3,075.00 $100,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after one year: $4,100.00

Savers can earn as little as $41, as much as $4,100 or somewhere in between with a high-yield savings account over the next year. That said, all of these interest earnings are approximate as rates can and will fluctuate, especially if the Federal Reserve issues rate hikes or cuts while the account is open. And, if you add more money to the principal, you'll also boost your interest earnings. Use the above figures as a guide, then, to better understand which deposit amount makes the most sense both right now and over an extended period.

Learn more about your high-yield savings account options here.

The bottom line

A high-yield savings account can earn savers considerably more interest than a traditional savings account can right now. How much interest that winds up being, however, will depend on the initial deposit amount, any account activity that follows and the trajectory of the interest rate climate over the next year. But with returns here easily worth hundreds and potentially thousands of dollars, this account still merits serious consideration now. And with online marketplaces listing banks, rates, terms and conditions all in one location, it's easier than ever to get started right away.