A CD account could be a secure and profitable home for your $80,000 in today's economy. Jordan Lye/Getty Images

If you have $80,000 at your disposal right now, it may be tempting to move it into a new and exciting investment type. Or you can use it to purchase an alternative asset like gold or a more reliable one like real estate. Or you may simply want to keep it safeguarded in a profitable and familiar savings account. And that motivation can be particularly strong right now with inflation at its highest point since April 2023 and higher interest rates on pause for the foreseeable future. In today's climate, then, moving this $80,000 into a high-rate savings account may be one of your better options.

That's especially true with a certificate of deposit (CD) account. CDs come with fixed interest rates, many of which hover over 4% in today's elevated interest rate climate. That means that the interest you can earn on your $80,000 will be both guaranteed and substantial – as long as you keep the funds frozen in the account before the maturity date arrives, as an early withdrawal penalty will otherwise skew your interest-earning ability.

To decide on the merits of an account of this size, it helps to know the precise interest-earnings savers will be able to secure. Below, we'll crunch the returns that savers should know prior to getting started.

See how much interest you could be earning on your money with a CD account now.

How much interest can an $80,000 CD account earn now?

The top CD interest rates now range from 3.95% to 4.20%, approximately, depending on the term and lender. Here's how much interest an $80,000 deposit will earn when calculated against the top rates and terms available today and the assumption that no early withdrawal penalties or maintenance fees diminish that return:

$45,000 3-month CD at 3.95%: $778.56 upon maturity

$778.56 upon maturity $45,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $1,623.53 upon maturity

$1,623.53 upon maturity $45,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $2,388.20 upon maturity

$2,388.20 upon maturity $45,000 1-year CD at 4.15%: $3,320.00 upon maturity

$3,320.00 upon maturity $45,000 18-month CD at 4.20%: $5,092.56 upon maturity

$5,092.56 upon maturity $45,000 2-year CD at 4.16%: $6,794.44 upon maturity

$6,794.44 upon maturity $80,000 3-year CD at 4.15%: $10,379.06 upon maturity

$10,379.06 upon maturity $80,000 5-year CD at 4.20%: $18,271.73 upon maturity

There are hundreds of dollars to be earned with the shortest CD term on this list and more than $18,000 if savers elect to lock their $80,000 away for half of the next decade. Ultimately, the right term will depend on your goals and financial health, as losing access to this much money will be easier for some savers than it will be for others. But if the result leaves you with thousands of dollars more in your bank account, the temporary sacrifice of access to your funds could be worth it.

See which CD account rate and terms make the most sense for you here.

The bottom line

Temporarily parting with $80,000 by depositing into a CD account won't be appropriate for every saver. But with returns on accounts of this size both substantial and guaranteed, it can be a worthy exchange for many others. Carefully consider your CD account options now to determine if it's the right home for your money, and don't dismiss the advantages a high-yield savings account, which comes with a similarly high rate, can also offer if you want to maintain access to your money.