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Moving $50,000 into a 3-year CD account could make sense for savers looking to safeguard their money now. BanksPhotos/Getty Images

A $50,000 balance in your savings account can be a lot or a little, depending on your financial circumstances and how you were ultimately able to acquire those funds. But whether that amount represents a substantial amount of your savings or just a fraction of it, you'll want to do your best to protect it and grow it as much as possible. That's especially true right now. Inflation is still considerably above the Federal Reserve's target 2% goal and interest rate hikes from the central bank are now back in play, which will inevitably lead to another spike in costs. Against this backdrop, a certificate of deposit (CD) account becomes a natural option to evaluate.

CDs have fixed interest rates, allowing you to rely on a guaranteed return that won't change even if market conditions do. Interest rates are also high, with those associated with 3-year terms some of the highest available currently. And by moving your $50,000 into an account with this term, specifically, you'll protect your money for 36 months without having to worry about market changes or shifting strategies as you would with accounts with variable interest rates.

Still, seeing an account of this size through to the maturity date won't necessarily be easy and withdrawing your funds prematurely could be costly. At the same time, the end result could be well worth it. So, how much interest can a $50,000 3-year CD account actually earn if opened now? That's what we'll calculate below.

Start earning more interest on your money by opening a CD account here.

How much interest can a $50,000 3-year CD account earn if opened now?

With a top rate of 4.50% right now, a 3-year CD is the most profitable among CD terms this September. That noted, rates will vary by bank and you may see some different options when shopping around online, underscoring the importance of doing your research before committing to a bank or making any transfers.

Here's how much interest a $50,000 3-year CD account will earn if opened now, calculated against three readily available rates and the assumption that the account is maintained without penalty up to a 2029 maturity date:

$50,000 3-year CD at 4.35%: $6,812.95 upon account maturity

$6,812.95 upon $50,000 3-year CD at 4.40%: $6,894.66 upon account maturity

$6,894.66 upon account maturity $50,000 3-year CD at 4.50%: $7,058.31 upon account maturity

Savers are positioned to earn a return ranging from $6,813 to $7,058, approximately, with a $50,000 3-year CD that's opened now – and potentially more if they can find an account online that's offering even higher rates than those outlined above. An online account, however, is where most savers will ultimately end their search as these institutions typically offer higher rates and returns than their brick-and-mortar counterparts.

Diligently shop around, then, to see what you can qualify for. You can start this process online today and begin the interest-earning process right away.

Shop for the top CD accounts online now.

The bottom line

Savers who want to protect their $50,000 through today's market instability and further over the next three years should seriously consider the merits a 3-year CD offers now. With a return worth more than $6,800 (and potentially more than $7,000), protection from market changes and the ability to calculate your earnings with precision, a 3-year CD could be the smart and lucrative home for your money. Just be confident in your ability to see the account through to the maturity date as early withdrawal fees on an account with this much money and with this length could be steep, potentially even negating all of the interest you've earned on the account to date.