Transferring $200,000 into a high-yield savings account in today's interest rate climate could make sense for some savers. Vlad Georgescu/Getty Images

If you have a large, six-figure amount of money at your disposal this September and don't want to take any risks by investing, it can be tempting to deposit it into a certificate of deposit (CD) account. Interest rates on this account type are as high as 4.50% currently and they could rise further if the Federal Reserve issues an interest rate hike later this month as anticipated. At the same time, even the CDs with the shortest terms will mandate that you give up access to your funds until the account matures. And that could be difficult for many savers in today's unpredictable economic environment. It also isn't necessary when they have viable alternative account options that are offering similar rates and returns right now.

A high-yield savings account is one of them. These accounts have rates competitive with the top CDs and the rates are variable, meaning that they're well-positioned to take advantage of a hotter interest rate climate in a way that the fixed-rate CD won't be able to. Most importantly, you'll maintain access to your money to pivot when or if you need to, which is critical when there's a large, six-figure amount such as $200,000 involved. Still, you'll want to ensure that transferring this much money into a high-yield savings account is actually worth it. To determine that, you'll need to calculate the interest-earning potential. Below, we'll crunch the numbers that savers should know before getting started.

See how much interest you can be earning on your money with a top savings account here.

How much interest can a $200,000 high-yield savings account earn over the next year?

The top high-yield savings account interest rates range from 3.95% to 4.10% right now, though savers should expect to see some variability in their offers when shopping around, hence the reason why they should take the time to review their options before getting started. With those rates variable, however, calculating the precise interest-earning capacity will be difficult to do with precision. But with the interest rate climate steady now, savers can still gain an approximation of what they can earn, especially if limited to a one-year projection.

Here's how much interest a $200,000 high-yield savings account can earn by next September, then, calculated against three readily available rates and the assumptions that the rates don't change and that no account activity impacts the principal deposit:

$200,000 high-yield savings account at 3.95% after one year: $7,900.00

$7,900.00 $200,000 high-yield savings account at 4.00% after one year: $8,000.00

$8,000.00 $200,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after one year: $8,200.00

Savers are positioned to earn approximately $8,000 with a $200,000 high-yield savings account over the next year and, most likely, even more if rate hikes are issued during this period.

That said, a variable rate can and will fluctuate, so savers shouldn't be surprised when that happens. But if they want to earn a return worth thousands of dollars, want to maintain access to their money and still be positioned to take advantage of a warming rate climate, this could be the right account at the right time to open now.

Get started with a high-yield savings account online now.

The bottom line

Moving $200,000 into a high-yield savings account won't be the advisable move for every saver, especially considering the historic, double-digit returns many have seen in recent years by investing in stocks, instead. But for those looking for a steady return on their money while still maintaining flexibility over the next year, it can be a preferred option. Just be sure to shop around for rates and lenders before making a final decision. Fortunately, with online marketplaces making it easier than ever to compare accounts and rates, you can get started with this process right away.