A CD account opened now could produce a sizable return by the time it matures next summer. Benjamas Deekam/Getty Images

Interest rates are high and they could be hiked in the months ahead. But inflation is falling and that could make a hike less likely and potentially even encourage a rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Simultaneously, unemployment remains a concern and geopolitical tensions continue to play out in the background. All of these developments are enough to leave even savvy savers scrambling for ways to protect and grow their money right now. And with few clear ways to do so, many now find themselves turning to certificate of deposit (CD) accounts, particularly in short-term versions that mature in a year or less.

CDs, after all, have fixed interest rates that make interest-earning projections easy to complete accurately. And, because of that fixed rate, savers won't need to worry about any market changes during their term as their return will be locked and guaranteed. With a short-term CD account they also won't need to be overly concerned about limiting their flexibility as terms here will mature on or before August 2027, giving them the flexibility to pivot their strategy as needed based on market conditions.

So, if you have a large, five-figure amount such as $10,000, a short-term CD could be the smart place to park it right now as you ride out today's market volatility. Before locking it away, however, it's important to understand what you stand to earn for sacrificing that short-term access to your funds. How much interest can a $10,000 short-term CD earn over the next year, however? That's what we'll break down below.

See how much interest you can be earning with a CD account now.

How much interest can a $10,000 short-term CD earn over the next year?

CD interest rates vary by bank and the term. But with rates competitive now and with some terms tied to rates that are even higher than they were one year ago, now could be the smart time to transfer some money into an account. Here's how much interest $10,000 will earn, then, calculated against the top rates available for four different short-term CDs (on the assumption no fees or penalties are applied during the term):

$10,000 3-month CD at 3.95%: $97.32 upon account maturity

$97.32 upon account maturity $10,000 6-month CD at 4.20%: $207.84 upon account maturity

$207.84 upon account maturity $10,000 9-month CD at 4.10%: $305.95 upon account maturity

$305.95 upon account maturity $10,000 1-year CD at 4.25%: $425.00 upon account maturity

Savers are positioned to earn close to $100 in just three months with a CD of this size and more than $420 if they keep it locked into an account for the next full year. This means that your principal will be protected, you'll enjoy the advantages of FDIC insurance (accounts are insured up to $250,000) and, when the account matures, you'll have grown your principal by $100 or more, approximately.

Just be confident in your ability to keep the account frozen until that maturity date arrives or the early withdrawal fee for regaining access to your money prematurely is likely to negate any interest you earned to that point.

Learn more about your best short-term CD account options here.

The bottom line

A $10,000 short-term CD account won't make you rich and it won't protect your money from today's market instability indefinitely. What it will do, however, is earn you a few extra hundred dollars and protect your principal for the next few months or even a full year, allowing you to weather today's market changes while also earning some peace of mind knowing that your $10,000 will be unimpacted. And that may be all savers need right now. Just be sure to shop around for accounts before making a deposit as you'll boost your chances of finding the highest rate possible by thoroughly researching your options in advance.