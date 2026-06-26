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Savers should know what they stand to earn before depositing $800 into a CD account right now. Yevgen Romanenko/Getty Images

As savers approach the mid-point of 2026, now is a natural time for reflection.

Savings strategies that may have been working in January, for example, may no longer be applicable. And if you had a certificate of deposit (CD) account at that point, it may have since matured or may be approaching its maturity date now. With inflation surging again, high interest rates remaining on pause and the potential for an interest rate hike rising, however, where you keep (and don't) keep your money is paramount now. Fortunately, with six months remaining in the year, you can still pivot as needed. That's true even for those savers with smaller amounts of money to work with, like $800.

A CD account could be the natural home for this money. Rates here are often higher than the best ones associated with high-yield savings and money market account alternatives. CD rates are also fixed, allowing you to determine your interest earnings with precision before getting started. So, how much interest could you actually earn with an $800 CD account this year? Below, we'll calculate the returns that savers will want to know before making a deposit.

Earn more interest on your money by opening a CD account now.

How much interest can an $800 CD account earn this year?

While it may feel difficult to part with any portion of your money right now, the good thing about the accounts outlined below is that you won't have to do so for long. Both 3-month and 6-month CDs will mature before the end of the year, allowing you to once again shift your savings approach if needed.

Here's how much interest you could earn with both accounts now, calculated against two of the top rates available for each and the assumption that you maintain the account without penalty up until the maturity date:

$800 3-month CD at 3.90%: $7.69 upon maturity

$7.69 upon maturity $800 3-month CD at 3.95%: $7.79 upon maturity

$800 6-month CD at 4.08%: $16.16 upon maturity

$16.16 upon maturity $800 6-month CD at 4.10%: $16.24 upon maturity

Interest earnings with a CD of this size will be minimal this year, then. But you'll still be earning a few dollars each month while protecting your principal. And returns here are still exponentially better than what you're likely to get by keeping this money in a traditional savings account (which has a minimal rate of 0.38% currently).

That said, to earn a bigger return on your money with a CD, specifically, you'll likely have to deposit more or look to open a CD account with a term longer than six months. Consider, then, using an online marketplace now. By visiting one of these sites, you can easily compare rates, terms and lenders in one location and can then determine which size CD and length makes the most sense for your financial goals.

Learn more about your current CD account options here.

The bottom line

Returns with an $800 CD account will be minimal and worth only a few dollars per month, even with today's elevated interest rates. Still, that makes it significantly more profitable than what a traditional savings account currently offers. And if savers take the time to shop around for rates and lenders and calculate different deposit amounts and terms, they can still easily find a profitable account that works for them. Depending on the amount they deposit, they may even be able to secure a reasonable return with a CD that matures before January, too.