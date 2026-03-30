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Savers looking to home $75,000 may want to consider the advantages a money market account offers now. Aleksandr Zubkov/Getty Images

With news this March that the Federal Reserve was again keeping its interest rate-cutting campaign on pause (for the second time this year) and with the need for safe and profitable savings accounts pronounced thanks to a stagnant fight with inflation and a rising unemployment rate, millions of savers may now be contemplating their account options. And a traditional savings account, with an average rate of just 0.39% now, isn't one of the better ones to pursue.

A money market account, on the other hand, could be a viable, flexible and lucrative option. Especially if you're looking to deposit a larger, five-figure amount such as $75,000 this year.

These accounts have competitive interest rates, won't require you to lock your money away (like a certificate of deposit will) and they'll even allow you to pay bills via a check-writing feature that most other savings accounts won't permit. Before getting started, however, it helps to know the interest-earning potential a $75,000 money market account now represents. And while that can be difficult to determine with precision thanks to a variable interest rate that will adapt to market conditions, savers can still secure an approximate idea of what they stand to make this year. Below, we'll crunch the returns that savers should consider now.

See how much interest you could earn with a top savings account here.

Here's how much interest $75,000 will earn in a money market account this year

The top money market account interest rates top out around 4.00% right now, though savers should expect to see rate offers slightly above and below that number if shopping around online. Here's how much a $75,000 deposit into an account with that rate will earn this year on the assumption that no additional deposits or withdrawals are made and that the rate remains constant through December:

$75,000 money market account at 4.00% after three months: $739.01

$739.01 $75,000 money market account at 4.00% after six months: $1,485.29

$1,485.29 $75,000 money market account at 4.00% after nine months: $2,238.93

Savers can earn between $740 and $2,240, approximately, with a money market account of this size, all this year, if they act right now. And while a variable rate account means that these returns may decline, should rates fall later this year, it also means that returns could increase should rates tick up again.

That said, it makes sense to act promptly if you want to start building your interest. Consider shopping around online, then, as online banks and lending institutions tend to offer more competitive rates on these accounts compared to what banks with physical branches often do.

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Is it smart to deposit $75,000 into a savings account now?

Savers should also consider taking a broader look at their options before depositing a large, five-figure deposit into a savings account. Historically, stock market returns have been both reliable and more lucrative than what a money market account now offers. But that may not necessarily be the case right now, with market uncertainty particularly high considering geopolitical tensions and overseas conflicts.

That doesn't mean that investing $75,000 into stocks, bonds or real estate may not still be the right choice. It still can be. But it's less of an obvious one now that it may have been in a different economy. Fortunately, with money market, CD and high-yield savings accounts still offering viable homes for your money, you'll have alternatives to consider if you prefer to skip today's market uncertainty altogether. And, since your money won't be locked into a money market account, you can always withdraw it and move it elsewhere should economic conditions improve. In the interim, however, you'll earn hundreds and possibly thousands of dollars in interest.

The bottom line

A $75,000 money market account comes with interest earnings ranging between $740 and $2,240 if the account is opened (and maintained) through the end of the year. Those earnings can change, however, especially over an extended period. But, as of late March 2026, they don't appear to be poised to drop precipitously either. Consider all of your savings and investment options carefully, but if you want to limit market risks while still earning a competitive return until the climate stabilizes again, this account type could be a viable option worth consideration.