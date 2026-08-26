We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A $50,000 deposit into a money market account could make sense for savers in today's high-rate climate. Milky Way/Getty Images

If you're looking for a savings account that can seemingly do it all, a money market account offers a good place to start. It currently comes with an interest rate around 4%, easily outpacing the current inflation rate of 3.5%. And because that rate is variable, it's well-positioned to rise higher later this year if the Federal Reserve issues a rate hike. It also won't restrict access to your funds the way a certificate of deposit (CD) will. And, unlike a high-yield savings account, you'll also be able to use it for expenses thanks to its check-writing capabilities.

In other words, a money market account could be the perfect place to park your money right now, and that's true if you have a small amount to work with or a larger amount such as $50,000. Keeping it in a traditional savings account, after all, with an average rate under 0.50% right now, isn't really an option. Before making a switch, however, it can be helpful to start with the interest-earning potential associated with the account.

And while that can be tricky to do with an account that has a variable rate, it can be easier to determine over a shorter period of time, when rate changes are likely to be less stark. So, how much interest can a $50,000 money market account earn over the following year? That's what we'll calculate below.

See how much interest you can be earning with a top savings account now.

How much interest can a $50,000 money market account earn over the next year?

The top money market account interest rates range from 3.80% to 4.00% now, though savers should expect to see both higher and lower rates when shopping around, underscoring the importance of reviewing a variety of options before making any transfers. Here's how much interest a $50,000 deposit stands to earn over the next year, calculated against three readily available rates and the assumptions that the rates hold through August 2027 and no account activity impacts the principal in either direction:

$50,000 money market account at 3.80% after one year: $1,900.00

$1,900.00 $50,000 money market account at 3.90% after one year: $1,950.00

$1,950.00 $50,000 money market account at 4.00% after one year: $2,000.00

Savers are positioned to earn between $1,900 and $2,000 with a $50,000 money market account that's opened now and potentially more if the rate climate heats up again later in 2026 and into 2027.

That said, a variable rate works both ways, so savers should use the above interest earnings as a guide versus assuming that this is exactly how much their account will grow over the next 12 months. Still, with little risk and a return worth thousands of dollars, this account type merits serious consideration now.

Get started with one of the top savings accounts online today.

How much interest can a $50,000 high-yield savings account earn over the next year?

At a top rate of 4.10%, savers should also consider their high-yield savings account options. With a $50,000 deposit made into that account type, they'll earn $2,050 over the next year, a bit more than even the top money market account outlined above. But with high-yield savings account rates also variable, this return should also be viewed as likely to change, especially over an extended period.

High-yield savings accounts also don't have the same check-writing features the money market account does. But if you don't need that and plan to continue to use your current checking account as you have previously, this alternative account can be worth exploring, too.

The bottom line

Between $1,900 and $2,000, approximately. That's what savers could earn with a $50,000 money market account over the next year. But what they could earn isn't likely what they will, especially with a variable rate account type. Consider the variability before getting started (which will be a concern with a high-yield savings account, too). And, if you want to earn a similar rate on your money, and are comfortable temporarily forgoing access, a CD may actually be the most applicable option.