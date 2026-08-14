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Transferring $50,000 into a high-yield savings account could prove to be a profitable move for savers now. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Calculating your potential interest-earning opportunities with select savings accounts always requires a bit of speculation.

Will you be able to maintain the account without withdrawing the funds early, as you'll be required to do with a certificate of deposit (CD) account? Or will you add additional funds, as you'll be able to do with a high-yield savings account? If you choose the latter account type, will your rate rise or fall over time, and what will it look like a full year from now? These are just some of the questions savers will wonder about in any economic climate but especially so now, with the prospect of an interest rate hike murky and inflation still sticky, if cooling.

In this economy, a high-yield savings account with a rate around 4% could make sense to open. You won't have to worry about accessibility restrictions and, if rates rise, you'll potentially earn even more interest on your money. And that could prove to be a sizable amount if you're starting with a large, five-figure principal such as $50,000. That said, with this account offering a variable rate of return, your interest-earning projections won't be precise. But with the rate climate somewhat stable right now, you can still gain a reliable approximation of what you stand to earn if you maintain the account through next summer. So, how much interest can a $50,000 high-yield savings account earn by then? That's what we'll calculate below.

Start earning more interest on your money by opening a high-yield savings account now.

How much interest can a $50,000 high-yield savings account earn by next August?

High-yield savings account interest rates, like those associated with other savings accounts, will vary based on the bank being used. This is why it's so important to shop around before getting started, as you want to avoid opening an account with a rate that's not as competitive as those found elsewhere.

That noted, here's how much interest a $50,000 high-yield savings account stands to earn by next August, calculated against three of the top available rates and the assumptions that the rates hold and no account activity impacts the principal amount:

$50,000 high-yield savings account at 3.95% after one year: $1,975.00

$1,975.00 $50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.00% after one year: $2,000.00

$2,000.00 $50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after one year: $2,050.00

Savers are positioned to earn more than $1,900 with a high-yield savings account of this size over the next 12 months and potentially more than $2,000, depending on the rate they can find now. And, if rates rise during this period or if savers add more money each month, their interest earnings will increase, too.

That said, these rates can easily rise or fall so the above calculations should be viewed through that prism. But with no risk to your principal and a return, at this point in 2027, potentially worth thousands of dollars, a high-yield savings account of this size merits serious consideration right now.

Get started with a high-yield savings account online today.

The bottom line

With a return worth thousands of dollars – and potentially more if the rate climate heats up again – a $50,000 high-yield savings account could be the right choice for many savers. By opening an account now, you'll immediately start earning more interest and position yourself to take advantage of prospective rate hikes later this year, all while maintaining full access to your funds should you decide to pivot your savings strategy in the future. And while returns here are unlikely to look identical to what's outlined above, the potential is still worth exploring, even if your return next August looks slightly different than it does right now.