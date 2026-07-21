A $50,000 2-year CD account can produce a significant return for savers who get started now. Thawatchai Chawong/Getty Images

Certificate of deposit (CD) accounts have multiple advantages for savers but flexibility isn't one of them. To earn interest with this unique savings vehicle, savers will need to commit to leaving their money untouched until the account reaches its maturity date. Withdrawing it before that point will result in an early withdrawal fee equivalent to most or all of the interest earned to that date. And that could be substantial depending on the amount of money deposited. In other words, transferring $50,000 into a CD may not seem advantageous and especially so for accounts with longer terms such as two years.

That said, CD interest rates are still hovering around 4% right now. So the returns here could be significant, especially with a five-figure deposit and even more so as the interest compounds over the next two years. To better determine if the temporary loss of access is worth it, however, it helps to know the interest-earning capacity of a $50,000 2-year CD. Fortunately, that's simple to determine thanks to the account's fixed interest rate. Below, we'll break down the math that savers should know before getting started.

See how much interest you could be earning with a CD account here.

Here's how much interest a $50,000 2-year CD account can earn now

The top 2-year CD account interest rates range from 4.15% to 4.30% as of July 2026, though savers may be able to find slightly higher rates by diligently shopping around online. Here's how much interest a $50,000 account can earn with those rates on the assumption that the account is fully maintained up through its maturity date in summer 2028:

$50,000 2-year CD at 4.15%: $4,236.11 upon account maturity

$4,236.11 upon account maturity $50,000 2-year CD at 4.20%: $4,288.20 upon account maturity

$4,288.20 upon account maturity $50,000 2-year CD at 4.30%: $4,392.45 upon account maturity

Savers stand to earn between $4,236 and $4,392, approximately, with an account of this size over the next two years. That's between $5.80 and $6 per day, every day, for the next 24 months and it will be guaranteed in a way that variable-rate savings accounts and traditional investments can't offer. So the temporary accessibility restrictions could be worth it, especially considering that your principal will remain untouched (and that accounts up to $250,000 will be federally insured). Still, rates here will vary based on lender so it's worth taking the time to shop around for an account with the highest rate and best term before making any transfers.

Shop for high-rate CD accounts online today.

Avoid keeping money in a traditional savings account

Even if you ultimately decide not to open a CD account, or decide to do so with a different amount or term, it's critical that you avoid keeping money in a traditional savings account. With an average rate of just 0.38% now, you're leaving interest earnings unaccounted for by keeping your money there and not in a CD or high-yield savings or money market account instead. And with today's elevated interest rate climate not positioned to change significantly in the short term, you can take the time to carefully consider all of your options right now without rushing to make a transfer into one of these alternative accounts.

The bottom line

A $50,000 2-year CD account will produce interest earnings between $4,236 and $4,392 if opened with one of the top rates available this July. Just be confident in your ability to keep the account frozen before getting started and, if you need to maintain access, look to alternatives like high-yield savings and money market accounts instead. Keep the money in your traditional account limited, however, or consider taking it out in full to move into one of these more profitable alternatives instead.