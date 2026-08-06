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Savers should calculate their potential interest earnings before getting started with select savings accounts now. Vera Livchak/Getty Images

Whether you painstakingly saved it over many years, received it via a larger-than-usual tax refund or earned it via the sale of real estate, where you keep a large amount of money such as $40,000 is critically important right now. And it's increasingly obvious that leaving it in a traditional savings account, with an average rate of just 0.38%, isn't the right move. While you will maintain access to the funds with this type of account, you're leaving money on the table by not shifting it into an alternative with an exponentially higher rate. Fortunately, there are viable high-yield savings accounts that can help.

High-yield savings accounts operate the same way traditional accounts do, albeit with rates closer to 4%. Not only will that leave you with much more interest but you'll also be able to outpace inflation, which sat at 3.5% in the latest reading. And you won't have to worry about a penalty for withdrawing your funds as you would with a certificate of deposit (CD) account. To better evaluate the advantages a high-yield savings account in this amount offers, then, savers should first consider the interest earning potential. Below, we'll break down the returns that savers can expect to see over the next year.

Earn more interest on your money by opening a high-yield savings account now.

How much interest can a $40,000 high-yield savings account earn over the next year?

High-yield savings accounts have variable interest rates that will adapt to market conditions. But with today's rate climate static and the potential for rates to rise later this year alongside a Federal Reserve rate hike, now could be the right time to get started with this unique account type.

Here's how much interest a $40,000 high-yield savings account is positioned to earn over the next year, calculated against three readily available rates and the presumption that the rate holds through August 2027:

$40,000 high-yield savings account at 3.95%: $1,580.00

$1,580.00 $40,000 high-yield savings account at 4.00%: $1,600.00

$1,600.00 $40,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10%: $1,640.00

Savers are set to earn between $1,580 and $1,640 with a $40,000 high-yield savings account over the next 12 months. But they'll need to keep their principal untouched during this period to prevent skewing these returns.

That said, if they add more money to the account or if rates rise during this period, they'll earn even more than the returns outlined above. Just be cognizant of the variable rate as precise interest-earnings here are difficult to complete with precision as a number of factors could cause rates to rise or fall, particularly over an extended period.

Learn more about your high-yield savings account options online today.

The bottom line

In today's economic climate, losing access to your money just isn't feasible for millions of savers. Fortunately, a high-yield savings account won't require you to lock your money away in exchange for a competitive return. And that's exactly what you can expect to receive with a high-yield savings account with $40,000 deposited. With more than $1,500 in potential interest earnings and the flexibility you're already accustomed to with a traditional account, this could be the right type and the right amount to seriously consider now.