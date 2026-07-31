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A $40,000 3-month CD account could produce a sizable return for savers who act now. SimpleImages/Getty Images

News this week that the Federal Reserve was again keeping interest rates on hold and that it could raise them when it meets again in September left millions of Americans with a series of questions. Will rates actually rise again then or could something happen to alter that trajectory? Will lenders raise rates preemptively anyway? And what does this all mean for savings and borrowing? In this climate, a temporary way to protect and grow your money until there's more certainty about your next steps can make a lot of sense.

This is where a certificate of deposit (CD) account can offer critical support. CDs have high, fixed interest rates, permitting you to earn a guaranteed return regardless of what happens to the interest rate climate during the account's term. With terms here as short as three months, you'll be able to weather today's market uncertainty without having to sacrifice long-term access to your funds. That's always important but especially so for those with large, five-figure amounts to work with, such as $40,000. That said, withdrawing any of that money from this account prematurely will incur an early withdrawal fee, so it's important to understand the value before making any transfers.

So, how much interest can a $40,000 3-month CD earn savers who act now? Below, we'll break down the returns savers should expect to see.

Earn more interest on your money with a high-rate CD account now.

How much interest can a $40,000 3-month CD earn savers who act now?

The top 3-month CD interest rates range from 3.80% to 3.95% now, though savers may be able to find slightly better rates by researching their options through an online marketplace. Here's how much interest a $40,000 deposit into this account can earn now, calculated against three readily available rates and the presumption that no fees or penalties apply during the three months:

$40,000 3-month CD at 3.80%: $374.70 upon account maturity

$374.70 upon account maturity $40,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $384.42 upon account maturity

$384.42 upon account maturity $40,000 3-month CD at 3.95%: $389.28 upon account maturity

Savers stand to earn between $375 and $390, approximately, with a $40,000 3-month CD that's opened now. But that's not the only advantage as your $40,000 will also be protected from market uncertainty that's particularly pronounced in a way that it won't be if it was invested or put into a variable-rate account instead. Just be confident in your ability to keep the account maintained for the full three months or an early withdrawal fee could negate the interest you've earned to that point.

Learn more about your CD account options here.

What about a $40,000 money market account?

Money market accounts are viable alternatives for those savers who prefer not to lock their money into a CD. These accounts won't restrict accessibility, have variable rates positioned to increase alongside a potential Fed rate hike and they even will allow savers to write checks, helping to streamline banking needs with a single account.

Just understand that, unlike the CD account, your interest earnings here will be neither guaranteed nor predictable. But that can be a worthy exchange for maintaining access to your $40,000 during today's market uncertainty.

The bottom line

Savers will earn hundreds of dollars in interest with a $40,000 3-month CD now all while gaining a reprieve from today's market instability. Then, before the end of 2026, they'll have more money to work with and, hopefully, more clarity into their financial situation and goals. And, if rates have risen by that point, they may even be able to open a new 3-month CD and earn even more interest.