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A $30,000 CD account can provide a big return for savers now, in today's elevated interest rate landscape. nui/Virojt Changyencham/Getty Images

Savers looking for safe and effective ways to grow their money this July won't need to look too far. With the interest rate environment elevated, there are multiple profitable accounts to choose from. But while high-yield savings and money market accounts come with competitive rates, they'll be variable with each, meaning that the interest earnings associated with either will rise or fall based on market conditions. That won't be an issue with a certificate of deposit (CD) account, however, as it employs a fixed interest rate, often over 4%, depending on the term (or length) of the account.

If you have a larger, five-figure amount such as $30,000 available now, this could be the ideal home for your money. Returns here will be substantial (and predictable), your principal will be protected and the account will be insured up to $250,000, giving you ample protection for your money. That said, withdrawing money prematurely from a CD will lead to the issuance of an early withdrawal penalty. So you'll want to make sure that the return you earn from freezing your money is worth it.

Fortunately, that's easy to determine thanks to the account's fixed interest rate. Below, we'll crunch the numbers that savers will need to know before opening their CD.

See how much interest you could be earning with a top CD account here.

How much interest can a $30,000 CD account earn if opened this July?

CD account interest rates will vary based on the term of the account and the lender. Here's how much a $30,000 deposit will earn if opened this July, calculated using some of the top rates associated with nine different terms and the assumption that the account is maintained until the maturity date arrives (thus avoiding any early withdrawal penalties):

$30,000 3-month CD at 3.95%: $291.96 upon maturity

$291.96 upon maturity $30,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $608.82 upon maturity

$608.82 upon maturity $30,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $895.57 upon maturity

$895.57 upon maturity $30,000 1-year CD at 4.15%: $1,245.00 upon maturity

$1,245.00 upon maturity $30,000 18-month CD at 4.20%: $1,909.71 upon maturity

$1,909.71 upon maturity $30,000 2-year CD at 4.16%: $2,547.92 upon maturity

$2,547.92 upon maturity $30,000 3-year CD at 4.15%: $3,892.15 upon maturity

$3,892.15 upon maturity $30,000 5-year CD at 4.20%: $6,851.90 upon maturity

$6,851.90 upon maturity $30,000 10-year CD at 4.30%: $15,705.07 upon maturity

Whether you want to keep your $30,000 in an account for just a few months, a few years or somewhere in between, the interest earnings outlined above can justify it.

Just be aware of your limits here, too, as an early withdrawal fee on an account of this size can be steep and, depending on the lender, can even easily negate all of the interest earned on the account up to the date of withdrawal.

Get started with a high-rate CD account online now.

Understand your traditional savings account drawbacks

While a traditional savings account can be used as a tool to build your funds, right now you're essentially losing money by keeping any money stored there, especially if there's a large, five-figure amount of money in play. The average rate on this account type is just 0.38% currently, making all of the CD accounts outlined above exponentially more profitable.

But even if you don't want to lock your money into a CD, high-yield savings and money market accounts also come with similarly high rates, neither of which will limit your accessibility. So, no matter where you ultimately decide to home your funds, be sure to avoid the traditional savings account now.

The bottom line

A $30,000 CD account will produce hundreds of dollars in interest for savers in just a few months or thousands of dollars over the next few years. Carefully consider your account terms, then, to determine which fits into your overall savings strategy the best. And avoid keeping any sizable amount of money in a traditional savings account, too, especially considering the more lucrative account alternatives you currently have to choose from.