Here's how much interest a $100,000 9-month CD can earn savers who open an account now.

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Substantial interest earnings will stack up quickly for savers who open a $100,000 9-month CD account now. Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you're a saver strongly considering a certificate of deposit (CD) in today's economy but aren't sure about which term to pursue, a 9-month account merits serious evaluation right now.

With an account of this length, you'll be able to lock in one of the highest rates not only across CD terms but across all savings account types in general. Due to the abbreviated term, however, you won't need to worry about losing access to your money for an extended period and, thus, the possibility of having to pay an early withdrawal penalty becomes less likely. And with online marketplaces making it easier than ever to compare your account options, you can get started relatively quickly.

Still, whenever transferring funds between accounts, it's important to take an informed approach, especially when there's a large, six-figure sum of money such as $100,000 in play. Forgoing access to this much money, even for less than a year, will need to be worth it, especially considering the hefty early withdrawal fee you'll be expected to pay if you ultimately decide to take out the money prematurely.

To better determine the value of this specific account term with this specific opening deposit, then, it helps to begin with the interest earning capabilities. And that's also easy to calculate, thanks to the account's fixed rate. Below, we'll break down the returns that savers should expect to see if they open a $100,000 9-month CD now.

Start by seeing how much interest you could be earning with a CD account here.

How much interest can a $100,000 9-month CD earn savers who open an account now?

CD interest rates will vary by term and by bank, so expect to see some variability among offers when shopping around. This is also why it's important to do your research before transferring any funds to ensure that the account you ultimately do open is the most lucrative one available.

Using three of the top readily available rates, here's how much interest a $100,000 9-month CD account is expected to earn savers who take action now:

$100,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $2,985.24 upon account maturity

$2,985.24 upon $100,000 9-month CD at 4.05%: $3,022.38 upon account maturity

$3,022.38 upon account maturity $100,000 9-month CD at 4.10%: $3,059.59 upon account maturity

Savers are positioned to earn between $2,985 and $3,060, approximately, with a $100,000 9-month CD if they open an account now. Or, put another way, they'll earn between $332 and $340 per month, each month, simply by making the transfer into this account type now.

The return will be guaranteed, the principal won't change and, unlike investing, your account will be FDIC-insured up to $250,000, giving you ample protection with an account of this size. Then, in 2027, you can revisit your savings strategy at that point, with more information and a better idea about where you should shift your money.

Earn more interest on your money by opening a CD today.

The bottom line

The decision to move $100,000 into a 9-month CD account shouldn't be made lightly, even with the account offering a high rate and a relatively short term that should be easy to see through to its maturity date. But with returns here worth close to $3,000 (or more) and the deposit being protected from a particularly unpredictable economic period, it can make a lot of sense for savers looking for protection and a guaranteed return. Just be sure to shop around to find the best account for your needs and strongly consider the use of online banks, which often offer more competitive interest rates than banks with in-person branch locations.