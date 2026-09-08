Transferring $10,000 into a short-term CD could be advantageous for savers who take action now. Cimmerian/Getty Images

If you have $10,000 in a traditional savings account this September, you may want to reconsider your approach. With an average rate of just 0.38% currently, leaving money there equates to a failure to keep pace with inflation, let alone surpass it, as inflation remains over 3% right now. And with interest rates multiple times higher with high-yield savings, money market and certificate of deposit (CD) accounts, parking your money elsewhere essentially equates to an interest-earning loss when you can be making so much more with an alternative. That could be a substantial amount of money, too, when there's a five-figure amount such as $10,000 at play.

While CD accounts, in particular, will require you to lock your money away to earn a competitive return, a 6-month version won't be so prohibitive as to prevent you from shifting your approach in the near term. In the interim, however, you'll boost your savings and protect your principal from what feels like constantly evolving market conditions, thanks to the CD account's fixed rate. Before making any transfers, however, it's important to know the interest-earning capacity, as you'll be required to lock your money into the account for the full term to earn that return.

So, how much interest can a $10,000 6-month CD earn if opened right now? That's what we'll outline below.

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Here's how much interest a $10,000 6-month CD will earn now

CD interest rates will vary based on the lender being used, though the top 6-month rates right now range from 4.00% to 4.20%, approximately. Here's how much interest a $10,000 6-month CD can earn, then, calculated against those three rates and the assumption that no penalties will be levied against the account before it hits its maturity date:

$10,000 6-month CD at 4.00%: $198.04 upon account maturity

$198.04 upon account maturity $10,000 6-month CD at 4.15%: $205.39 upon account maturity

$205.39 upon account maturity $10,000 6-month CD at 4.20%: $207.84 upon account maturity

Savers will earn around $200 with a $10,000 6-month CD that's opened right now – and maintained through March 2027. The maintenance of the account shouldn't be dismissed, however, as an early withdrawal fee issued against the CD can easily negate all of the interest earned to that point. But if you can keep the account frozen until it matures, you'll protect your principal and grow it by approximately $200 once the six-month term has been completed.

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How have 6-month CD interest rates changed?

CD rates adapt to market conditions and with inflation still problematic and a prospective interest rate hike looming from the Federal Reserve for later in September, current rates are a bit higher than they were earlier in the year. For example, here's what savers could have earned if they opened a 6-month CD account in April:

$10,000 6-month CD at 4.05%: $200.49 upon maturity

$200.49 upon maturity $10,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $202.94 upon maturity

$202.94 upon maturity $10,000 6-month CD at 4.15%: $205.39 upon maturity

At the same time, today's 6-month CD interest rates are lower than what savers would have been able to secure in October 2025 and in August 2025, underscoring the importance of locking in a high CD rate now, before they potentially change again. Just be sure to diligently shop around before making a final decision and don't forget to explore your online CD account options as online banks often offer more competitive rates and terms than banks with in-person branch locations do.

The bottom line

A 6-month CD can generate a return roughly worth $200 right now, making it more profitable than it was in the spring but slightly less profitable than it was during periods in 2025. That said, if you're comfortable with a return of this size, don't want to lock your money away for too long but still want to enjoy short-term protection on your funds until the market changes again, this could be the right account in the right amount to consider this September.