A $75,000 HELOC comes with inexpensive monthly payments that are likely to become even more affordable as the interest rate climate cools further.

Are you in need of $75,000 in extra financing and don't know where to find it?

If you're a homeowner in today's market, you may not have to look much further. With home prices in many parts of the country elevated and interest rates on a decline again, borrowing from your home equity may be one of the easiest and most affordable options now. And with a home equity line of credit (HELOC), specifically, you'll be well positioned to exploit additional interest rate cuts ahead, thanks to the product's variable interest rate.

That's especially important now. Not only did the Federal Reserve issue an interest rate cut in September, most experts expect the central bank will continue cutting when it meets again later this month and in December, too. So a $75,000 HELOC is not only affordable now, but it will likely become less expensive in the months to come.

Before getting started, however, it's important to know what the costs here could really look like. Below, we'll do the math and compare the costs to the recent past so that prospective borrowers can gain a better appreciation of this timely opportunity.

How much does a $75,000 HELOC cost per month now that interest rates are lower?

Because a HELOC has a variable rate, calculating the monthly associated costs with precision is inherently difficult. But with rates here on the decline again, it's not only one of the cheapest ways to borrow home equity now, it's one of the cheapest ways to borrow money completely. Here, then, is what a $75,000 HELOC costs per month now, on the assumption that today's rates remain the same over time:

10-year HELOC at 7.89%: $905.60 per month

$905.60 per month 15-year HELOC at 7.89%: $711.98 per month

For context, here's what it cost in March, when rates were noticeably higher:

10-year HELOC at 8.12%: $914.72 per month

$914.72 per month 15-year HELOC at 8.12%: $721.94 per month

And here's how much more expensive it was in August 2024:

10-year HELOC at 9.37%: $965.15 per month

$965.15 per month 15-year HELOC at 9.37%: $777.30 per month

A $75,000 HELOC, then, is both marginally cheaper than it was earlier in 2025 and significantly less expensive than it was in the summer of 2024. So, rate cuts are being reflected with this product, making it an inexpensive option for those in need of a large amount of funding right now. And, if you secure a HELOC today, and rates fall later in the year, you won't need to refinance or pay for refinancing closing costs as the product will adjust on its own.

The bottom line

A $75,000 HELOC currently comes with monthly payments ranging from $712 to $906, approximately, making now one of the more affordable times to borrow with this unique product. Just remember that rates don't always decline consistently, as can be seen in the examples above. Calculate your potential costs, then, against today's available rates as well as what they can realistically evolve into over time to better determine short- and long-term affordability.