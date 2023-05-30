We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold is a great option for beginner investors seeking to build some security into their portfolios. Getty Images/iStockphoto

As a beginner investor, it's natural to feel overwhelmed by all the options available to you. As you research these options, there's a good chance you've come across gold. It's been in the news a lot lately, with more and more investors interested in adding this asset to their portfolios.

Gold has been a valued investment for centuries, especially in times of economic turmoil as we've seen lately. But is it a good choice for those just starting out on their investing journeys? That's what we take a look at in this article.

Request a free information kit here to learn more about gold investing.

Is gold a good investment for beginners?

If you're a new investor considering adding gold to your portfolio, here's what you need to know.

It's easy to invest in

There are many ways to invest in gold, including physical coins and bars, shares of gold mining companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This gives you plenty of freedom to choose the type that's right for you.

ETFs can be an excellent option for beginners because they're available on stock exchanges and can be easily bought and sold like shares. They provide diversification (more on why that's important shortly), and they're more cost-effective than investments like physical gold, which can carry storage, insurance and security costs.

But you have plenty of options. So look into the pros and cons of all of them, from gold IRAs to futures, to find the one that best fits your investment strategy and preferences.

Start investing in gold today! Request a free investors kit to learn more.

It diversifies your portfolio

Diversification is crucial for managing your investment risks. When you spread your investments across different asset classes, you reduce the overall volatility of your portfolio.

Gold is an excellent choice for diversification because it has a low correlation with riskier assets like stocks and bonds. While stocks and bond values often decline in a shaky economy, gold's value typically remains stable — and, in some cases, increases. This makes it a great form of insurance against economic downturns.

When you're putting together your portfolio, a touch of gold can balance out other assets, helping you maximize returns while minimizing risk.

It's a hedge against inflation

One of the biggest advantages of investing in gold is that it provides a hedge against inflation. As the cost of living rises, the dollar's value declines, reducing purchasing power and how much your savings are worth.

But gold's value is usually not impacted by inflation, making it a favorite among investors as an inflation hedge. Gold has historically outpaced inflation, and gold prices often soar as investors turn toward safe-haven assets.

This can be especially helpful should your wallet feel the pinch of inflation and you need a quick cash injection. Since gold is a tangible asset that's globally accepted, you can quickly sell it to cover any shortfalls, making it a useful emergency backup in addition to a solid long-term investment.

Explore your gold investing options online now!

It provides stable value

While gold's value may fluctuate in the short term, it has traditionally retained its value in the long run, making it an attractive investment option for beginners seeking to build some security into their portfolios.

Unlike other investments, like stocks and bonds, gold's value doesn't depend on factors like corporate earnings and interest rates; it depends on global supply and demand. And since its supply is limited, its value is expected to hold steady or increase over time.

Investing is a long game. While you could potentially "strike it rich" with assets like stocks, smart investors know their best chance of success lies in solid returns delivered over a long holding period. Gold is a great way to secure just that.

The bottom line

Gold may be enjoying the spotlight lately, but that doesn't mean it's a flash in the pan. It's been proven to be a reliable source of security and value for thousands of years, and beginner investors would do well to include a portion of it in their portfolios.

Just be sure to do your research to determine the best type of gold investment for you, and ask yourself these questions to ensure you're incorporating gold into your portfolio as smartly as possible.