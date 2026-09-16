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House votes unanimously to hold Epstein business associate Leon Black in contempt of Congress

By
Caitlin Yilek
Politics Reporter
Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.
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Caitlin Yilek

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Washington — The House unanimously agreed to hold billionaire investor Leon Black in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas as part of lawmakers' investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein. 

The measure was passed by unanimous consent a day after the House Oversight Committee voted 41-0 to recommend holding him in contempt

The matter now heads to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

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