House votes unanimously to hold Epstein business associate Leon Black in contempt of Congress
Washington — The House unanimously agreed to hold billionaire investor Leon Black in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas as part of lawmakers' investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein.
The measure was passed by unanimous consent a day after the House Oversight Committee voted 41-0 to recommend holding him in contempt.
The matter now heads to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.
This is a developing story and will be updated.