Paul Ryan is optimistic about budget vote and "confident" about bipartisan immigration deal

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is optimistic about passing the budget deal announced by the Senate, and he also believes that the House can come to a bipartisan agreement on immigration. He told radio host Hugh Hewitt, "I think we will get this done. I feel good about it," and later Thursday morning he weighed in on immigration.

"I am confident that we can bring a bipartisan solution to the floor that can get signed into law and solve this problem," Ryan said during his weekly news conference. "We want a DACA solution, we want an immigration solution. I am confident we can get there."

When asked if he would introduce bipartisan legislation that would address Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients, border security, and other immigration issues, Ryan said that he wouldn't want "to just risk a veto" from President Trump.

"I want to actually get it done the first time, and I think we can get there," he said.

The speaker said that once Congress can reach a budget agreement, representatives will then be able to shift their focus to other issues.

The Trump administration announced it would cut off protection from deportation for DACA recipients whose permits expire starting on a March 5 deadline, and White House chief of staff John Kelly has said the president is not likely to extend that deadline. However, in January, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from ending the DACA program until lawsuits over Mr. Trump's order are resolved.