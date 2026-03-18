House Democrats try to force vote to fund DHS, but not ICE and CBP

Washington — House Democrats are attempting to force a vote on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security, but not federal immigration enforcement, as the partial government shutdown stretches into its second month.

Democrats introduced a discharge petition Wednesday to try to circumvent Republican leaders and bring legislation to the floor to fund the Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Coast Guard and Secret Service through September.

The underlying bill, introduced by Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, excludes funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and the Office of the Secretary.

Federal workers at the agencies have missed paychecks and TSA has seen unscheduled absences more than double among airport security officers since the shutdown began.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, unveiled the strategy in a letter to his caucus on Monday, saying the party would continue to demand reforms to immigration enforcement.

It's unclear if Democrats will be able to convince at least four Republicans to join their effort, though Jeffries was bullish. The discharge petition needs 218 signatures to force a floor vote.

"We've repeatedly won discharge petitions, and if it comes to it, we're going to win this one as well," Jeffries told reporters Monday, referencing forced votes on legislation to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein, restore collective bargaining rights for federal workers and save the Affordable Care Act's enhanced premium tax credits.

"Democrats are taking matters into our own hands," DeLauro said at a news conference Wednesday, calling on Republicans to cross the aisle to support the discharge petition. "Please join us in this effort."

House Republicans on Tuesday doubted Jeffries' gambit would be successful, noting that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act pumped billions in additional funding into immigration-related agencies, which is expected to last through the remainder of President Trump's term.

"I don't think he's going to get the Republicans to sign on to that," GOP Rep. Keith Self of Texas said. "ICE is funded. That's the ludicrousy of this."

The House has twice passed legislation to fund DHS through September, but the Senate has repeatedly failed to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to advance the funding. Efforts by Senate Democrats to pass measures to fund DHS operations unrelated to immigration enforcement have been blocked by Republicans.

House Republicans say passing DHS funding is necessary, citing heightened security concerns stemming from the escalating war in Iran, as well as severe weather across the U.S., but they have opposed splitting immigration funding from the broader legislation.

Since federal agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens in Minnesota in January, Democrats have remained firm in their demands for reforms, which include requiring immigration agents to wear body cameras and identification, banning them from wearing masks and mandating judicial warrants for arrests on private property.

The White House and Senate Democrats have been going back and forth with counterproposals since early February, with Democrats sending their latest offer to the White House Monday.

In a letter Tuesday to Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Katie Britt of Alabama, who have been involved in the negotiations, the White House said it had made several proposals to Democrats in its previous counteroffer. The offer included expanded use of body cameras, limiting civil immigration enforcement activities at schools and hospitals and requiring officers to wear visible identification.

"The Democrats have once again responded with a counter offer that does not indicate the seriousness that this moment needs," a White House official said in a call with reporters Tuesday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said Tuesday that the White House hasn't budged on masks and warrants.

"They've got to get serious," he said.